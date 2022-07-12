 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 326 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warren AFB,
or 7 miles southwest of Cheyenne, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
South Greeley.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 8.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 351 and 357.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Michael Reyes

Michael Reyes

Age: 40

Political Party: Republican

Education: Colorado Contrails Aviation Academy

Prior Political Experience: NONE

Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I wanted to make a difference.

What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: Through leadership experience.

How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I have lived in Wyoming my entire adult life and wouldn't want to live anywhere else! I have decided to run for a house seat because I'm tired of the games in politics. Its time to get to the root of the issues and make forward progress in solving current issues. I know this all too well as an immigrant child of the child welfare system, things ust change. I have had that warrior spirit since childhood and have carried that suit of armor with me into my adult life. I am active in the community as a coach, mentor, business owner, non profit director/creator, and most importantly as a productive member of the community. I was honored at the Hispanic for life accomplishments in 2007 but still have no intentions of slowing down.

What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: I’m a leader with a mindset of lead from the front but work in the trenches. I am the only candidate with years of experience as a community leader, example, and as a concerned citizen that did something with my concerns. My prior experience gives me the upper hand on working together to create solutions instead of compounding problems.

Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: Yes and No

Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: No.

Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: No

What Is Your Stance On Abortion: Pro life

Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: I support equality for all but this isnt specific to LGBTQ.

Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: Yes, and bullying.

How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: Coal and focusing on the pipelines.

How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: I will always support the constitution and its sanctity.

What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: Michael Reyes for House 44 no nonsense politics!

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK