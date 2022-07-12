Michael Reyes

Age: 40
Political Party: Republican
Education: Colorado Contrails Aviation Academy
Prior Political Experience: NONE
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I wanted to make a difference.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: Through leadership experience.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I have lived in Wyoming my entire adult life and wouldn't want to live anywhere else! I have decided to run for a house seat because I'm tired of the games in politics. Its time to get to the root of the issues and make forward progress in solving current issues. I know this all too well as an immigrant child of the child welfare system, things ust change. I have had that warrior spirit since childhood and have carried that suit of armor with me into my adult life. I am active in the community as a coach, mentor, business owner, non profit director/creator, and most importantly as a productive member of the community. I was honored at the Hispanic for life accomplishments in 2007 but still have no intentions of slowing down.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: I’m a leader with a mindset of lead from the front but work in the trenches. I am the only candidate with years of experience as a community leader, example, and as a concerned citizen that did something with my concerns. My prior experience gives me the upper hand on working together to create solutions instead of compounding problems.
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: Yes and No
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: No.
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: No
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: Pro life
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: I support equality for all but this isnt specific to LGBTQ.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: Yes, and bullying.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: Coal and focusing on the pipelines.
How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: I will always support the constitution and its sanctity.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: Michael Reyes for House 44 no nonsense politics!