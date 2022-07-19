Rex Rammell

Age: 61
Political Party: Republican
Education: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine 1989
Masters of Science 2000
Bachelors of Science 1987
Prior Political Experience: 20 years of political activism. A constitutional speaker and author of the book, "A Nation Divided: The War for America's Soul," a constitutional thesis on America.2007 Author of the Public Land Transfer to the states 2018 Gubernatorial candidate2016 U.S. Congressional candidate2010 Gubernatorial candidate
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: To make Wyoming sovereign over all its land and natural resources and the billions and billions of dollars that come with it.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I have lived in the West all my life with the exception of 4 years in Kansas for veterinary school and 2 years in Japan for a church mission. I was born and raised 12 miles from the SW corner of Yellowstone Park. I have owned my own small business for over thirty years. I am a veterinarian, rancher, sportsman, and most importantly a family man. I have been married to Lynda for 39 years. I have four children and 8 grandchildren. I am pro God, pro life, pro family, pro 2nd amendment, pro constitution and pro America.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I am the only candidate that has a plan to make Wyoming sovereign and solvent. Our main industry, fossil fuels, is under attack. The federal government in the name of climate change will eliminate all production on public lands if we do not stop them. Fossil fuels provide half of our taxes. Fossil fuel elimination will force Wyoming to become a high tax state. For the first time in Wyoming history, I believe we will be looking at an income tax, along with other new taxes to balance our budget. Wyoming as we know it will no longer exist. My opponents have no plan to address this problem!
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: #1. I pledge to sign an executive order on Day 1 ordering the state police in cooperation with the sheriffs to walk all the federal land manager out of their offices. The BLM, The Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and all other public land agencies....GONE! Wyoming will finally become sovereign over all our lands and natural resources and the billions and billions of dollars that come with it. #2 Property tax reform. I believe after we pay the management costs on the 30 million acres of public lands that there will be millions and millions of dollars to offset property taxes. Instead of sending most of that money to Cheyenne, I believe it should stay in the counties to offset and possibly eliminate property taxes entirely. This would be historic. Wyoming would be funded mainly by sales tax, which is the most fair tax. #3. Educational Reform. It is time we think differently on how to educate our kids, especially with the federal government demanding we teach gender identity and divisive issues like critical race theory. Wyoming parents should be in control of the Wyoming education system and it starts by creating more school choices and a different way to fund students. Please see my website at www.RammellforWyoming.com for more of my platform
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: Some areas are funded adequately and some are underfunded. I would start with a thorough audit of all departments and make sure our government employees are taken care of and are secure in their professions. We may need to move some employees around as we look for inefficiencies and public service demand. If I am governor, we will need employees to take over the management of 30 million acres of public lands. Without hiring new employees, I believe we can fill these important positions with the people we already have. Remember we will have a billion new dollars to work with to get our government and education adequately funded, but it will need to be done thoughtfully and professionally so that the public and the state employees are both treated fairly.
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: Wyoming pays nearly $18,000 per student per year, while Utah and Idaho pay between $7,000 and $8,000 per student. This tells me money is not the solution. I believe in school choice and would like to see a reformation on how we approach educating our people. I would like to see the money follow the student and give the parents choices on where they feel their kids are getting the best educational opportunity. I have been a college instructor and my wife taught elementary education for 12 years. I feel we are qualified to lead Wyoming into a new future of quality education.
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: No. I believe Medicaid expansion is too expensive for the state and has a negative correlation to productive happy citizens. The best way we can help people is making sure our economy is strong and that there are opportunities for jobs that pay well and support the industries of Wyoming.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: I am opposed to abortion and applaud the Supreme Court's decision to return power over the unborn to the states. It will be my honor to make sure not another abortion occurs in Wyoming.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: The Wyoming constitution protects all classes of citizens from discrimination. I believe that is sufficient.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: It would seem so. I believe many of the problems stem from a poor fiscal environment. People are starting to lose hope and the consequence is mental problems and even suicide. We need to provide hope to our people that Wyoming is a great place to live and that the future is bright. We do this by being sovereign and fiscally solvent. Work is the best treatment for many problems. A working society is a healthy society. We will make sure there is enough money to take care of those who need it most.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change: I do not believe the earth will be destroyed by CO2. Climate change has been the history of the earth. A thousand years ago the temperature was warmer than it is today and the planet flourished. We have received good moisture this year and I believe we will cycle out of the current drought. With that being said, there are people who would destroy our economy in the name of climate change by eliminating our #1 industry, fossil fuels. We must fight for control over all of Wyoming and our natural resources. Governor Gordon stated at the Wyoming Press Association January Conference 2021 as reporter by Mark Davis in the Powell Tribune, that "the single most important issue on earth is climate change." I disagree and believe we should have a governor that will fight the radical climate change agenda that is destroying America's energy policy and our economy.
How Do You View The Relationship Between The Governor And The Legislature: The executive and the legislative branches are two legs of the stool in our government and are responsible for writing and enforcing the law. The governor should have a good relationship with the legislature and use the bully pulpit to advocate and professionally administer the laws of Wyoming. I believe I am prepared for this honor.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: WY