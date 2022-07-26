Sam Eliopoulos

Age: 51
Political Party: Republican
Education: University of Wyoming
Prior Political Experience: Ran for office back in 2020.
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: Nothing ever changes in Laramie County, and nobody ever gets any answers. It's always "there's nothing that we can do." If that is true, and maybe it is, at least tell us WHY there's nothing you can do.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I live and breath the Constitution. I'm a local businessman, I have a family i'm raising in Laramie County, I own property, every decision made effects me on some level. I think that makes me very qualified.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I have a great career and i'm certainly not doing this for my resume or because I have nothing better to do. Things need to change and the many people who follow and support me, believe that I can get the job done.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: First LISTEN to the people of Laramie County! Second, give the people of Laramie County the answers they want and need. Good or bad, give them the answers.
Do You Think Laramie County Needs More Specific Land-use Ordinances Why Or Why Not: We absolutely do not need more ordinances, of any kind. More ordinances, more rules, more hoops to jump through never helps anyone.
How Important Is The Relationship Between Commissioners And The Incorporated City And Towns In The County How Would You Work To Ensure A Positive Relationship: It's very important. Currently, the towns outside Cheyenne feel neglected, and rightfully so. I wouldn't expect them to all drive in for every meeting, I think some "town hall" type meetings in Hillsdale, Pine Bluffs, Burns, Carpenter, are necessary from time to time.
Some Residents On Fixed Incomes Are Concerned About The Rising Cost Of Property Taxes What Would You Do To Help Provide Relief: Overreliance on property taxes to fund local services creates these inequities. We need to encourage and look for other ways we can diversify our sources of revenue along with a more innovative property tax structure.
What Services Provided By The County Do You Consider Essential And What Do You Consider To Be Optional: I think a better question would be to prioritize the list. None of the services are optional in my opinion.
Thinking Ahead To The Next Sixth-penny Sales Tax Election What Projects Would You Like To See On That Ballot: Thats a question that I have to take to the people of the County. As a resident I have opinions, but I said from the start that my personal wants and needs are second to what the people want.
Whats Your Stance On City Annexation Of County Pockets: I have mixed feelings about this. The city will provide water and sewer services to the pockets, more and faster emergency response services, and those are positive. Existing users of the land will be allowed to continue using it for livestock, but since it will be zoned in accordance with PlanCheyenne, there will be some long term issues there. Another concern is the rate structure that is mandated at 150% of the in-city cost. Unless I can see the long term goal here, i'd have to say that i'm hesitant in supporting it.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I'm the son of Greek immigrants who literally escaped communism, came to the USA and became Americans. I'm a businessman, a family man, a property owner, I live and breath the Constitution and my basic ideals are base on God, Country, and Family.