Ted Hanlon

Age: 63
Political Party: Democratic
Education: I have a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Wyoming
Prior Political Experience: I have been a Democratic party activist, fundraiser, and campaign helper since 2016.
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I am running for Senate District 5 because I love Wyoming. I want our children and grandchildren to be able to stay here because they have great job opportunities. I want them to desire to stay here because of the great quality of life.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I have spent a lifetime learning about Wyoming and learning from creative and resilient Wyoming people. My success as a consultant requires that I work to obtain input from all stakeholders, build consensus and formulate policies that everyone can live with. Those are the attributes needed in the Wyoming Senate. Additionally, I am a businessman. We have been profitable every year since I started my consultancy. The discipline of defining goals and identifying the steps required to achieve those goals are what the Wyoming legislature must implement to be successful.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I believe the Wyoming state government should be the ally of the people of Wyoming. Policies enacted by the legislature should ensure the rights of Wyoming workers and improve their lives. Additionally, the government should be the ally of health care professionals and improve good health care access for all Wyoming people. Finally, Wyoming educators should be provided with the resources and support they need to provide a world-class public education to Wyoming Students. I believe that women have an absolute right to make their own decisions about their body, their career, and their life. I am in favor of an anti-discrimination law that protects people of every race and every gender. The Wyoming value of living your life and allowing others to live theirs is very important to me. Finally, I see no reason that we cannot all debate our positions with kindness and respect, seeking solutions that make life better for everyone in the state.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: I have been in the energy business in Wyoming for 42 years. From that perspective, I know that we must stop relying on the fossil fuels extraction industry for our state revenue and for our jobs. We are fortunate in Wyoming to have many alternatives. We have the best renewable energy resources in the world, we have the creative, hardworking people who can be successful entrepreneurs, and we have awesome regional tourism opportunities. We need to develop policies that increase our opportunities for jobs and revenue in those areas.There are many things that can be done, including the expansion of Medicaid, that will increase access to medical care for Wyoming people. It is imperative that we keep small rural hospitals open. We have many easy opportunities to improve mental health care in Wyoming, and we must pursue those.Our public education system should be among the best in the nation. Good public education attracts and keeps young entrepreneurs. Teaching jobs are often the anchor jobs for our small communities that make Wyoming special. When those jobs are lost, the communities dry up and blow away. I don't want to see that.Wyoming workers are our most valuable asset. I am in favor of many specific policies that would make Wyoming a better place for working families. I will work to repeal the "right-to-work" law. I will work to increase the minimum wage in Wyoming (thank goodness for Mississippi, or Wyoming would have the lowest state minimum wage in the country). I will work to improve access to child care for Wyoming workers--which includes providing a statewide pre-kindergarten program in the public schools.
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: No. The state government is not adequately funded. We must work with the people of Wyoming to find sources of revenue that grow when our population grows. If we don't do that, the state cannot maintain and improve the infrastructure for a growing population. We have only to look at surrounding states. Most of them are more economically successful than us. Our gasoline and road diesel taxes should fully fund road repair and maintenance. Much of these taxes are paid by out-of-state people who buy fuel passing through. Those who would say that truckers will take a different route if fuel taxes were increased have never been over I-70 in Colorado in the winter. Our sales taxes are lower than the surrounding states and most of them have a state income tax. Some combination of those two must be used to ensure that our state can thrive.
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: Our schools are not adequately funded. Our schools are one of our most valuable assets and great schools will attract the young entrepreneurs that we need to make our economy thrive. Additionally, as I have mentioned, our schools anchor the small schools that make Wyoming the state we love. Schools, especially in small communities, must be funded by the state in order to thrive. The taxes I mentioned above are the funding sources I believe we should rely on.
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: I am absolutely a supporter of Medicaid Expansion. It costs the state very little and provides insurance to working families in Wyoming that really need it. Our goal should be to make sure that everyone in Wyoming has insurance they can afford, but Medicaid expansion is an easy first step.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: A woman has an absolute right to make decisions about her own body, her own career, and her own life. The government has no business interfering.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: The LGBTQ+ community in Wyoming deserves my support and I will do everything that I can to protect them. A strong state-wide anti-discrimination law is a good first step. Additionally, repealing the right-to-work law can help protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. Wyoming is an at-will state, meaning that anyone can be fired without a cause being stated. A good collective bargaining agreement can force employers to have a cause, which sheds some light on discriminatory practices.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: Wyoming has the third highest suicide rate in the nation. So, yes, we need to do much more to provide mental health services. We should make professional licensing in Wyoming reciprocal with other states, which would increase the available pool of mental health care professionals. That step would cost essentially nothing and it could really make a difference. Adequate school funding should include getting mental health care professionals into every high school in the state and ensuring that programs exist that reach the kids who need help.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: We have to understand that, no matter how each individual Wyomingite feels about climate change, the whole world is moving away from fossil fuels. A coal fired power plant is the most expensive power plant to build and the most expensive to run. Regardless of a plant's impact on climate change, no utility CEO is going to advocate for building more coal fired power plants. At the same time, Wyoming has the best renewable resources in the United States. If we fully develop the wind and solar industry in Wyoming, that will result in many, many more jobs than we currently have in the fossil fuel industry. Energy storage must go hand in hand with renewable energy. Wyoming also has the plateaus and the valleys to develop pumped water energy storage that stabilizes the renewable grid. We could provide thousands of jobs in pumped water energy storage.The Legislature's role is: First, don't interfere when coal fired plants are closing. It is a free market. Second, develop tax revenue streams that can fund the state whether fossil fuels are produced or not. Third, fund job training programs to ensure that folks who work in the energy industry now have the opportunity to take part in the green energy boom that we are about to create!
How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: The constituents in my district look very similar to Wyoming as a whole. My district includes both town and rural folks. By far the majority of it is rural. Access to good jobs, good health care, and good education apply in my district and across the state. If I work to make state government an ally of my district, the state government will surely be an ally of everyone in the state.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I believe that everyone should be treated with kindness and that civil public discourse is very important. That doesn't mean that I will ever back down from what I believe, but it does mean that I will listen to everyone's position and come to what I think are the best decisions for Wyoming. I will do that without name calling and bad behavior.