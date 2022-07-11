Thomas Kelly

Age: 52
Political Party: Republican
Education: Ph.D. Political Science, MA Education
Prior Political Experience: Several boards and commissions for planning and land development in Wyoming and Colorado.
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I was asked by members of the Wyoming State GOP Central Committee. Upon seeing the same ideas that ruined my former home, Illinois, creep into Wyoming classrooms, I recognized why they viewed me as the person to take on these issues.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: My experience includes teaching in public and private schools at the elementary, high school, and university levels. I’m the Chair for the Department of Political and Military Science at American Military university, overseeing a department of roughly 40 professors and instructors. Therein, I lead and manage professionals who often hold conflicting viewpoints, primarily because I'm a conservative leading mostly liberals. Yet, I do so successfully without compromising principles. I’m also a former public school teacher, and I have several children attending Wyoming public schools. My education includes an MA in Education and a Ph.D. in American Government.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I fully understand the challenges coming to Wyoming from outside the state, such as soft coercion through federal money. I don't just parrot "federal overreach" because it creates a buzz with voters. I wasn't blessed to be born in Wyoming. I chose to live here, because I've come from parts of the country that have already fallen to radical anti-American ideas. I have the widest experience in education, the most relevant college degrees. Finally, I'm a licensed MLO who owns two homes and has no debt, so I'm most qualified to make decisions on boards like the State Land and Investment Board. I want to do the job to defend my new home and Wyoming's way of life. I'm not running because I want the title to propel me to a 2026 run for governor or because the WEA is supporting me to protect their control of the educational system.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform:
- Decentralize decision-making: The top-down approach to education in Wyoming is failing, like it fails everywhere. Further spending on statewide initiatives and more statewide mandates will only further burden already overwhelmed teachers. Parents and local communities should make the decisions on what their children learn in schools, not Cheyenne, not DC, and not the teachers’ union.
- Expand school choice: Public money should follow the student and allow parents to choose where their children are educated. Public school monopolies in portions of the state leave parents with little choice, even if the schools are failing. Not every parent has the time or resources to homeschool or use private schools. Also, Wyoming is behind the curve with charter schools. True educational choice will hold schools accountable and improve performance more effectively than more state rules and testing.
- Eliminate bureaucratic bloat: Wyoming has more than enough money to fund education. Much is wasted on unnecessary administrative positions that pay six-figure salaries to people who never set foot in a classroom. The state can reduce regulatory burdens and provide incentives for local districts to pare back their top-heavy bureaucracies.
- End dependence on federal funds: We’ll be “Wyoming in Name Only” if we don’t stop accepting federal money and the radical mandates that come with it.
What Do You Consider The State Superintendents Role In Wyoming K-12 Public Education To Be: At this point in time, the Superintendent’s job is to manage statutory and federal mandate for public schools while divorcing our system from influence coming from outside Wyoming, particularly the US Department of Education, the NEA, and woke corporations. The power of the Wyoming Department of Education should be reduced, and authority should be returned to parents, voters, and local communities. The last task the next Superintendent should take on is another statewide program or initiative that will create another permanent expense while doing nothing more than placing yet another burden on teachers.
Are You Satisfied With The Current K-12 Education System In Wyoming Why Or Why Not: No. The majority of Wyoming students are not proficient in math. Only 11% are proficient in English. The current top-down micromanagement by the state is failing. Meanwhile, children who don't know the five steps of the scientific method are being told there are more than two genders and skin color is more important than individual character. Finally, Wyoming spends more money per student than most states to produce these dismal results.
What Is Your Stance On School Choice: As mentioned in an earlier response: Public money should follow the student and allow parents to choose where their children are educated. Public school monopolies in portions of the state leave parents with little choice, even if the schools are failing. Not every parent has the time or resources to homeschool or use private schools. Also, Wyoming is behind the curve with charter schools. True educational choice will hold schools accountable and improve performance more effectively than more state rules and testing.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Students If So How Would You Go About Doing So: I support protecting the rights of all students from discrimination and bullying. That includes protecting the rights of girls to play sports against other girls. It is not the government’s job to dictate how students present themselves and identify, yet reality has to step in when it comes to biological sexes. Sports and bathrooms were separated by biological sex, not gender identity, because of distinct and undeniable physical differences in boys and girls. As a man who is 6’9” tall, it would not be fair for me to play women’s basketball if I simply reduced my testosterone levels. I’d still be 6’9” because that’s reality. Even though I oppose integrating sports and bathrooms based on gender identity, I am concerned of children getting caught in the crossfire of the cultural war that the left has unleashed on our kids. It’s tough enough for kids, particularly teens, to come of age. Children who identify as transgender or non-binary, and have parents who unfortunately support such identification, should not be vilified. It’s not their fault. Let the adults fight this one out.
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Help Advocate For More Funding For Them: Schools have adequate funds. Districts waste money on unnecessary positions and endlessly chasing the latest technological shiny objects. There is plenty of room to increase teacher pay and reduce, not increase, spending. Other states spend half as much per student with better results. Wyoming can do that too. Most recent statistics show that Wyoming ranks 8th in spending per student, yet ranks 22nd in teacher pay. That says it all.
Do You Believe Wyomings K-12 Schools Are As Safe As They Can Be If Not What Do You Propose Be Done To Make Them Safer: No. Wyoming schools are currently "gun free zones" which puts them in jeopardy. There's a reason mass shootings happen in schools and not at gun shows. Districts should take advantage of Wyoming's law on arming school employees. The next school shooter already has his gun, ammunition, and plans. No new gun law or mental health imitative will stop that, but an armed school employee can.
What Skills Should Students Have As They Graduate From High School Do You Think Wyoming Students Have Those Skills If Not What Would You Do To Change The System: Students should have the skills to be independent and productive Americans as adults. Wyoming is overly focused on college prep. America and Wyoming do not have a shortage of college-educate experts, but we do have a shortage of people who work in the trades. The Hathaway Scholarship should include trade schools. Wyoming high schools should respect that not every student wants or needs to go to college. Wyoming could use fewer young adults asking for the federal government to forgive their student debt on their unused college degrees and more machinists, welders, plumbers, ranchers, electricians, etc. earning a solid living while providing needed services in Wyoming.
If Elected What Priorities Would You Bring To Boards Like The State Loan And Investment Board And The State Land Board: The primary priority would be to make decisions that best provided a return on investment for the state while increasing liberty to use lands in Wyoming.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I wasn't blessed to be born in Wyoming. I moved my family here on purpose because of the values of liberty and independence. Having escaped the failed police state of Illinois, I moved us to Colorado, only to see Colorado become Illinois with mountains nine years later. I'm just the "man who wanted to be left alone." When I heard the same failed ideologies rear their ugly heads in Wyoming schools, I knew it was time to take a stand for liberty. I've planted my flag in Wyoming, and I'm not going anywhere. There's nowhere left to go.