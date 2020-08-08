CHEYENNE – Sam Eliopoulos decided it was time to make his voice heard in local government, which is one of the reasons why he’s running for one of two open seats on the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.
“So much good has come my way, I wanted to give back through public service. Instead of sitting on the couch and complaining about things, I wanted to do something about it.” said Eliopoulos, who owns Allies in Advocacy, a Medicaid waiver company.
That work, he said, has deepened his sense of compassion toward the county’s diverse community. On top of that, Eliopoulos said his extensive business management experience would be an asset to the Board of Commissioners. “That’s what we need. We don’t have enough upper management in the right positions.”
Eliopoulos faces eight other candidates in the Republican primary. The top two candidates from that race will compete against one unchallenged Democrat in the general election this November.
The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is high on the list of voter concerns during this election, and Eliopoulos said he’s ready to see businesses reopen at their full capacity.
“We’ve got to keep those businesses running, keep the money flowing, and keep people employed,” he said.
Long term, his top two priorities include bringing more transparency to public office and upholding Republican values.
“In recent years, there’s been a huge disconnect between elected officials and the general public,” Eliopoulos said. “I’m pro-family values. It seems like people think it has to be one of two ways. Either people want to progress or people want to remain the same to keep those values. I think we can move forward and progress and still keep our Wyoming values.”
For Eliopoulos, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Greece, those values include being “pro-family, pro-gun, pro-Constitution, pro-God, pro-Second Amendment. … Wyoming is what America used to be, and I don’t want to see that change.”
Although he offered few specifics, Eliopoulos said local government officials have strayed too far from the constitutional principles he said afforded both him and his parents the opportunity to succeed.
If elected, Eliopoulos wants to take a closer look at infrastructure regulations and the county’s budget.
“I’d like to see where the money is going and what kind of projects we’re funding in the future and where we’re losing money.”