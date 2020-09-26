CHEYENNE – Making Laramie County Community College the best school in the country is Don Erickson’s hope, if he’s reelected to the LCCC Board of Trustees.
The former Cheyenne mayor and two-term LCCC board member is seeking a third four-year term in the Nov. 3 general election. He is one of seven candidates for the four open at-large seats.
“I think I bring some years of experience to the table to help in looking at whatever issue we have in a thorough way,” Erickson said. “My interest in running again is basically the same as when I started eight years ago. I’d like to see our college become the No. 1 college in the United States. I think we’re well on our way toward doing that. We’ve made some excellent progress.”
He said LCCC ranked very high in a nationwide analysis of 698 colleges based on cost and financing of the school, educational outcomes for students and career outcomes for students after they graduated.
“We were rated 32 out of that 698, which I think is great,” he said. “It’s not number one, which I would like to see happen eventually, but that’s moving forward.”
Erickson went on to say LCCC is facing a double whammy of difficulties, citing the COVID-19 global pandemic and the cut in state funding faced across the board by Wyoming community colleges.
“We’ve got to provide ways to sustain the college not only through this virus issue, but with the continuing reductions in money that are coming from the state level,” Erickson said.
As a member of the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees, Erickson said the group is developing strategies to find new revenue sources to fund the state’s community colleges.
“What we’re attempting to do is come up with a proposal that will be viable with the governor and the Legislature as the next session comes,” Erickson said. “We need to look for new revenue sources. The revenue that we’ve been getting over the years from the mineral industry is just going away. We’ve got to find new ways to provide higher education in Wyoming, and, more specifically, here in Cheyenne and Laramie County.”
He said the group is still in the early draft phase of writing its proposal, but members will probably have something to present to the Wyoming Legislature in the next month or so.
Erickson also said enrollment is down at the college due to the pandemic, and dealing with that financial blow is paramount.
“We have to face that challenge head-on,” Erickson said. “We need to really address the falling enrollment. The board has approved a strategic enrollment management plan that we instituted here just within the last few months, and we’ll be moving fully forward with that.”
Erickson said the school continues to improve its curriculum, including now offering two bachelor’s degrees in applied science.
“Over the time I’ve been on the board, we’ve done some major curricular changes to upgrade the quality of our programs,” he said. “We’re helping our students through a more intensive advisory program to get the students to understand that it’s important to understand what their outcomes are going to be and what their career is going to be – especially the younger ones coming out of high school. We are very involved in improving on a constant basis our programing out at the college.”
Erickson said the college is a center for the community, and he has been pleased to work with the current Board of Trustees.
“I think we’re working very cohesively and thoroughly for the betterment for the college and for our community as a whole,” he said.