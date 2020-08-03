CHEYENNE – Candidate filing for school and college board of trustee positions starts Wednesday, Aug. 5, and ends Aug. 24. Candidates file with the Laramie County Clerk.
The following positions are open for candidate filing:
- Laramie County School District 1: Three at-large positions are open, with vice chair Lynn Storey-Huylar, treasurer Tim Bolin and assistant treasurer Nate Breen as the incumbents.
- Laramie County School District 2: One position in Residence Area C, where incumbent Esther Davison's seat is open.
- Laramie County School District 2: One position in Residence Area D, where incumbent Lee May's seat is open.
- Laramie County School District 2: Two positions in Residence Area E, where incumbents Julianne Randall and Todd Fornstrom's seats are open.
- Laramie County School District 2: One position in Residence Area F, where incumbent Mike Olson's seat is open.
- Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees: Four at-large positions are open, which includes the seats of trustees Don Erickson, Jess E. Ketcham (chair), Bob Salazar and Wendy J. Soto.
Persons interested in running for school board will find the candidate application online at https://sos.wyo.gov/Forms/Elections/Apps/School_Board_Trustee_Application.pdf. Applications for LCCC board are online at https://sos.wyo.gov/Forms/Elections/Apps/Community_College_Board_Application.pdf. Applications are also available at the County Clerk’s Election office at 309 W. 20th St., telephone 307-633-4242.
Candidates can email their application to office@laramiecountyclerk.com with subject line School-College Board_Candidate’s name, or mail or deliver them to the County Clerk’s office.
Candidates for Laramie County Conservation District board also file during the Aug. 5-24 period. There is one seat each open for at-large board member, urban board member and rural board member. Candidates for these positions file directly with the Laramie County Conversation District, 11221 U.S. Highway 30, telephone 307-772-2600.
Elections for these positions are held at the general election on Nov. 3.