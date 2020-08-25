CHEYENNE – The following people filed to run for seats on the boards of trustees in Laramie County School District 1 and Laramie County School District 2, as well as Laramie County Community College, as of the Monday, Aug. 24, deadline.
• LCSD1 has three seats open for four-year terms. The seven candidates who filed for these openings are: Brittany Ashby, Tim Bolin, Paulette Gadlin, Gabriel Pina, Tara Russell, Alicia Smith and Lynn Storey-Huylar.
• LCSD2 has five seats open for four-year terms (one each in Areas C, D and F; two in Area E). Candidates who filed for these openings are: Brian Blosmo, Julie Rabou and Heidi Romsa in Area C; Nicole Bach and Dave Keiter in Area D; Matt Haas and Julianne Randall in Area E; and Jessica Loyd and Mike Olson in Area F.
• LCCC has four seats open for four-year, at-large terms. Candidates who filed for these openings are: Don Erickson, Jess Ketcham, Jenefer Pasqua, Aaron Roberts, James Ruby, Bob Salazar and Wendy Soto.
All seats will be contested races except LCSD2 Area E, which has just two candidates for two open seats.