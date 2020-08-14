CHEYENNE – While Shawn “Art” Funk wants to see beautiful changes in Cheyenne, he also has a number of concerns about the functions of the city.
To help drive improvements, Funk is running for one of two open seats in Ward 3 on the Cheyenne City Council.
“I see changes for the city, from my past experience politically and professionally, that need to be addressed,” Funk said.
In his campaign, Funk is running on three main goals: better public transportation, improving city parks and increasing police oversight.
He said he’d like to see public transit run Sundays, though he noted, “I can understand budgeting that, equipment costs, employees, and is it really worth it in the long run or beneficial or harmful?”
Funk said he wants to dedicate more resources to addressing the homeless population in Cheyenne, and he said public transportation is a good place to start.
“We can work on some homeless resources here and better that area. I think it’s good, but I think it could be better,” Funk said.
When it comes to city parks, Funk said he’s particularly interested in the new development on the east side that was approved by voters on the sixth-penny ballot. Seeing the success of stocking Sloans Lake with fish, Funk would like that to expand to Holliday and East parks.
“I don’t see the harm of doing the same thing over here,” Funk said.
Funk noted he’d also like to see enforcement of sidewalk shoveling during the winter.
For public safety, Funk said Cheyenne has a great fire department, pointing to his own experience as a fire medic captain with West Douglas County Fire Rescue in Colorado. However, Funk would like to see the Cheyenne Police Department have more oversight and cut down on giving “frivolous tickets.”
“I’m empathetic to a lot of situations because I’ve been in situations,” Funk said.
As a leader, Funk said he’d use the experience he gained in the fire department.
Funk said he’d be “one that anybody can come to in confidence,” whether they’re struggling or need anything. He said he’d work to ensure those who come to him have the resources they need.
Though City Council races are nonpartisan, he said he is running as an independent, ready to work with both parties to make improvements for the city.
“I think both parties have something to offer; we just need to all agree,” he said.
Funk is running against Richard Johnson, Michelle Aldrich, Rocky Case (incumbent) and Mike Luna (incumbent) in this year’s election. The four top vote-getters will advance to the general election.
Wyoming’s primary election is scheduled for next Tuesday, Aug. 18, and the general election will take place Nov. 3. Absentee and early voting are ongoing.