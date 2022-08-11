CHEYENNE – Nationally, locally and throughout the state, the Republican race to represent Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives is sucking up much of the attention in the run-up to Tuesday's primary.

This holds true for what is perhaps the second independent poll conducted about this particular race. The new poll also shows Gov. Mark Gordon as being significantly ahead of any other candidate, in his re-election campaign. And the results show divides among Wyomingites, when it comes to faith in elections results.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

