CHEYENNE – Nationally, locally and throughout the state, the Republican race to represent Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives is sucking up much of the attention in the run-up to Tuesday's primary.
This holds true for what is perhaps the second independent poll conducted about this particular race. The new poll also shows Gov. Mark Gordon as being significantly ahead of any other candidate, in his re-election campaign. And the results show divides among Wyomingites, when it comes to faith in elections results.
Consistent with a previous poll, one just released by the University of Wyoming found a wide gap between the two frontrunners to be the state's sole U.S. representative. In the UW survey, likely Republican primary voters said they would pick Harriet Hageman over incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, among other candidates. There is a 30-percentage point difference between the two women.
Hageman, who is backed by ex-President Donald Trump, would get 57.4% of the vote. Cheney would get 27.8%. Cheney is also vice chair of the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol that involved supporters of Trump, some of whom claim he won the 2020 presidential election and should have gotten a second term.
The other candidates in this state's only 2022 race involving Congress are well behind both Hageman and Cheney. Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, comes in at third place, with 1.7% of likely GOP primary voters saying they plan to back him. Denton Knapp is at 0.8%, and Robyn Belinskey gets 0.2% in the survey.
The poll was done by the Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center via phone interviews between July 25 and Aug. 6. Respondents were from "among a random sample of cell phone and landline telephone numbers believed to be in Wyoming." The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points among all those surveyed and is 4.1 points for those saying they plan to vote in the GOP primary.
Congressional race
Belinskey says she is speaking for others, too, in saying this race isn't just about the two leaders in the polls.
"The general public could care less about how these guys are acting," Belinskey, speaking by phone from campaigning in Powell, said of Cheney and Hageman. "They’re pretty much over these two."
The candidate also questioned whether the poll really was independent.
"They’re very liberal over there," Belinskey said of UW in Laramie. "It leads me to believe that they will pump it up to whoever the feel like because the only people who are getting attention now are Cheney and Hageman."
Among others vying for the House seat, Cheney's campaign also responded to a request for comment for this story. A campaign spokesperson pointed the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to an online video of her released Thursday morning.
In the video, Cheney addresses her comments to "citizens across our great state and all across our country. America cannot remain free if we abandon the truth. The lie that 2020 presidential election was stolen is insidious."
Governor's race
Though the congressional race is getting much of the attention, at least when it comes to media coverage and to experts' commentary, UW also asked those it surveyed about the gubernatorial race.
Gordon was found to be some 40 percentage points ahead of his closest rival in his race.
Almost 54% of those UW asked said they plan to vote for Gordon. Another 14% would back Brent Bien. And 3.5% would go for Rex Rammell, with just under 1% saying they would check off James Scott Quick on their ballot.
One-quarter of those who are likely to vote in the GOP primary said they didn't know who they might support. Among all those surveyed, 81.2% said they would likely vote in that party's primary, while 7.6% said they would vote in the Democratic Party primary. Almost 10% said they didn't know which party's primary in which they would take part.
Among candidates for governor, Rammell was the only one to quickly reply to the WTE's inquiries seeking reaction to the polling. His comment:
"If over 50% of the people end up voting for Mark Gordon, it will prove that at least half of Wyoming hasn't eaten enough dirt. Time will fix that problem as there is a lot of suffering headed Wyoming's way."
Faith in elections
Another question UW put to those it contacted: "Regardless of whom you supported in the 2020 election, do you think Joe Biden's election as president was legitimate, or was he not legitimately elected?"
Among respondents statewide, 45.4% answered it was legitimate, with 39.4% saying it wasn't legit. The percentages are roughly flipped among the subset of respondents who are likely voters in the GOP primary election.
Regarding concerns about the 2020 election, Cheney stated in her YouTube video comments, "like many candidates across this country, my opponents in Wyoming have said that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen. No one who understands our nation’s laws, no one with an honest, honorable, genuine commitment to our Constitution would say that."