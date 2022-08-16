CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon defeated his two Republican opponents in the primary election for another term in a landslide Tuesday.

In another key race, Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, was chosen to become the next secretary of state, in an open race because the current office-holder is becoming a judge.

