Mark Gordon

Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday night in Riverton at a debate among fellow Republican gubernatorial candidates. Screenshot from WyomingPBS via YouTube.

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has defeated his two Republican opponents in the primary election for another term, in a projected landslide Tuesday night, as reported by the New York Times.

He was among the candidates in five key Republican primary state races, including the secretary of state, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction. These races were highly contested, and no official results were reported by the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office before 9:30 p.m.

