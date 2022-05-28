CASPER – Former President Donald Trump took to the stage Saturday afternoon in Casper to endorse Harriet Hageman, and to send a message.
“Liz, you’re fired,” he said, in front of what an announcer said was considered to have been the largest crowd in Wyoming history.
This was one of the many remarks Trump made that were disparaging U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., at the rally in the Ford Wyoming Center. From calling her destructive in her decision to be vice chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, to applauding the Wyoming GOP for censuring her, he made it clear where his support lies.
“Liz Cheney hates the voters of the Republican Party, and she has for longer than you would know,” Trump told the crowd of thousands of people. “Wyoming deserves a congresswoman who stands up for you and your values, not one who spends all of her time putting you down and going after your president in the most vicious way possible.”
Trump argued Cheney’s role in the investigation was not just an attack on him. He said that she partnered with the “radical Democrat party” to weaponize national security agencies and law enforcement against “MAGA and MAGA supporters,” people he believes are hardworking and credible people. Her efforts were described as the persecution of Jan. 6, 2021, political prisoners, with a phony narrative to act out a war on free speech. MAGA stands for Make America Great Again.
Trump said few members of Congress have personally caused more damage and destruction to the republic than the “ridiculous and stupid thinking” incumbent.
“With Liz Cheney’s support, the unselect committee has turned the United States House of Representatives into an instrument of political torment and repression. You know that, you see that every night,” he said.
Cheney has stood firm in saying that she has been defending the Constitution. She says that she will not back down in defending what she sees as right.
Hageman endorsement
Trump said he wants Hageman, an environmental attorney and fourth-generation Wyomingite, to take Cheney's place.
Hageman, who lives in Cheyenne, announced her bid to challenge Cheney last fall, and shortly after, received an endorsement from the former president.
Trump told the crowd that Hageman would never let them down, calling her a conservative warrior. He said Hageman would preserve national parks and land, unleash Wyoming’s vast energy resources, protect First and Second Amendment rights, and ensure free and fair elections.
“The entire Republican Party is united behind Harriet,” he said. “She is endorsed by practically everyone, and most importantly, perhaps, she’s endorsed by me.”
Trump also took aim at the journalists in the arena who were covering the rally.
"You’ve got a lot of press" here, Trump said. "Why are there so many" journalists, he asked. "Every one of them is fake news, every one."
At another point in his lengthy remarks, the former president again took aim at the news media. "After the election, their ratings died. They want us back so badly," he said.
These and other comments from Trump drew loud cheers. Several journalism organizations had no immediate response.
When it came to politicians, Trump didn't entirely limit his ire to Cheney, who he called a RINO congresswoman, or Republican in Name Only. He also took aim a few times at U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and also criticized current President Joe Biden and other Democrats.
Trump said one of his aims is "to end crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all." He suggested that politicians like her, along with some of her colleagues, could hurt Wyoming's energy industry, at one point invoking liquid gold. "They will turn you very rapidly into a very poor state," Trump said.
Hageman's speech
Hageman assured attendees she is the right candidate during her own speech before Trump took the podium.
Hageman was met with a crowd roaring and cheering so loudly the event center shook. She said she has been pushing against the federal government and unelected bureaucrats for decades, while representing those in businesses who put food on their tables, gasoline in their vehicles and roofs over their heads.
Outside of her arguments that she is the best choice for Wyoming, she described what she believed wasn’t right for the state.
“We’re fed up with those types of Republicans who work harder to deflect attention from the failures of the current administration than they work to protect us from it, and we’re fed up with Liz Cheney,” she said as the audience erupted with applause. “You deserve a representative who knows what it means to ride for the brand, someone who will fight for you and for Wyoming.”
Cheney wasn’t the only disappointment to Hageman. She said she couldn’t take any more inflation or attacks on fossil fuels. She railed against illegal immigration, human trafficking and more.
“We’re fed up with critical race theory,” she said. “We’re fed up with boys competing in girls' sports. We’re fed up with the radical abortion industry, and those extremists who are willing to destroy the Supreme Court to prevent us from being able to protect life.” The high court is expected to issue a decision in the coming weeks that could allow states, including Wyoming, to greatly restrict abortion rights.
The political candidate also cited an alphabet soup of agencies whose policies she has opposed, sometimes drawing cheers. Agencies such as the EPA, the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture were mentioned.
All quiet
While politicians and political hopefuls spoke, the surrounding area appeared to be relatively quiet. Local officials say they spent months planning for the event.
Sheriff's deputies didn't report anything unusual related to the gathering, as of Saturday evening, a spokesperson said. Kiera Grogan, public information officer for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, said she had heard of no complaints to her agency, arrests or traffic collisions related to the rally.
"Thankfully, everything went smoothly today," Grogan said by phone. "And everyone was able to get in and out safely."
For the local police, who were out in force, there were no arrests to report that were related to the rally. Some people did need what was described as "very minor medical responses."
"We are proud of the way our community welcomed our many guests," wrote Casper Police Department's public information officer, Rebekah Ladd, in an email Saturday night. "Drivers respected the traffic precautions in place which helped keep drivers and pedestrians safe on the busy roadways around the Ford Wyoming Center."
Hageman, meanwhile, suggested she is opposed to some COVID-19 policies.
At one point, she mentioned what she described as misinformation related to the coronavirus. "We’re fed up with Anthony Fauci," who has helped to lead the government's pandemic response, the candidate said. Hageman suggested she opposed mask and vaccination mandates.
Hageman said she would work tirelessly to roll back “the explosion in bone-crushing regulations” and to protect her constituents' freedoms and liberties – that she will always put America first.
“I am Harriet Hageman, and I am asking for your vote on Aug. 16, and we are putting everyone on notice as of Nov. 8,” (which is Election Day in the U.S.), she concluded. “We’re taking our country back.”