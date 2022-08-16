CHEYENNE – Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman beat Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the fight for Wyoming’s lone seat in Congress. This is according to a new report by CNN as well as to one from the Associated Press.

On the Democratic side, the AP said Lynnette Grey Bull had won her party’s primary. She would be running against Hageman in the Nov. 8 general election.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

