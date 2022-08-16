CHEYENNE – Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman easily beat Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the Republican side of the fight for Wyoming’s lone seat in Congress.

On the Democratic side, Lynnette Grey Bull won her party’s primary. She will be running against Hageman in the Nov. 8 general election.

