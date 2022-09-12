CHEYENNE – Republican U.S. House of Representatives primary winner Harriet Hageman has declined an invitation to debate Democratic contender Lynnette GreyBull next month.

WyomingPBS confirmed Monday that officials had provided two dates in October for Hageman to participate in the general election debate, and she declined both. For the first date, she said there was a scheduling conflict, and when given a second available date, Hageman said she would not participate at all.

