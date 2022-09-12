...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include
but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine
Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap.
WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 20 MPH with gusts 25 to 30 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Don't be the spark!
&&
1 of 3
Harriet Hageman gives a speech shortly after being announced the winner of the Wyoming GOP primary during the Primary Night Celebration with Harriet Hageman at the Frontier Days Event Center in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Democratic U.S. House candidate Lynnette GreyBull will face Republican primary candidate Harriet Hageman in the general election on Nov. 8. Hageman defeated incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, in the Republican primary on Aug. 16. Courtesy
Harriet Hageman gives a speech shortly after being announced the winner of the Wyoming GOP primary during the Primary Night Celebration with Harriet Hageman at the Frontier Days Event Center in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Democratic U.S. House candidate Lynnette GreyBull will face Republican primary candidate Harriet Hageman in the general election on Nov. 8. Hageman defeated incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, in the Republican primary on Aug. 16. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – Republican U.S. House of Representatives primary winner Harriet Hageman has declined an invitation to debate Democratic contender Lynnette GreyBull next month.
WyomingPBS confirmed Monday that officials had provided two dates in October for Hageman to participate in the general election debate, and she declined both. For the first date, she said there was a scheduling conflict, and when given a second available date, Hageman said she would not participate at all.
“Since announcing her candidacy, Harriet Hageman has traveled over 40,000 miles across Wyoming, held more than 200 events and spoken with thousands of voters. This is a much more effective way of communicating with Wyomingites, and it's how she will continue,” her campaign responded in a statement. “We thank you for your invitation, but respectfully decline.”
Democratic primary winner GreyBull said Hageman’s decision not to join her on the debate stage showed a lack of dedication to her role as a representative. She said it’s a tactic of the privileged class to not participate in debates, and to not have an open dialogue about issues concerning Wyomingites. She said constituents deserve to hear Hageman’s plan for the state, and compare them to the position GreyBull has on various issues.
“I do hope she would consider changing her mind,” GreyBull said.
WyomingPBS Senior Producer for Public Affairs Steve Peck told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle it was disappointing that Hageman was not going to take part, because the debates are a key component in educating constituents. He said WyomingPBS had been hosting the live statewide debates for many years, and noted that Hageman took part in the Republican primary debate earlier this year.
“We’re the only ones that do it consistently in this way, and we’re sorry that not everyone is going to be participating,” he said.
Although he has not reviewed every single debate WyomingPBS has hosted, he said it is extraordinarily rare that a major party candidate would decline a general election debate invitation.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.