CHEYENNE – GOP congressional candidate Harriet Hageman emphasized her commitment to reining in administrative overreach, during a town hall Saturday afternoon at the Laramie County Library. She also took the opportunity to continue her criticism of incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
“Last year starting around this time is when I really started thinking about running for Congress,” Hageman said. “Looking at what was going on with our current representative, I finally reached the conclusion and made the decision that she was not representing us. She does not represent us. She represents an agenda that we disagree with.”
Hageman entered the race for Wyoming’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in September with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in a challenge to Cheney, who drew the ire of Republicans for her vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The two will face off in the Aug. 16 Republican primary.
Hageman acknowledged at the local library that challenging an incumbent has historically been very difficult. But she pointed to support from House Republicans at a fundraiser on Wednesday with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Hageman called it a “vote of no confidence against Liz Cheney.”
“These people cannot work with her,” Hageman said. “They don’t want to work with her. They want her to be replaced. She has betrayed them. She has betrayed Wyoming. She has betrayed our country with what she has done.”
A trial attorney who previously served as Republican National Committeewoman from Wyoming and made an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018, Hageman has waged an aggressive campaign to unseat Cheney, who has held the seat since 2017.
Hageman highlighted her background as a fourth-generation Wyoming resident and drew applause for her willingness to come back to Wyoming when Congress is not in session. Perhaps a few dozen people attended the event.
“I believe very strongly that Wyoming is entitled to a representative that understands Wyoming, that believes in Wyoming, that understands Wyoming’s history, and actually has a dog in this hunt,” Hageman said, highlighting the importance of protecting Wyoming’s legacy industries in agriculture and energy.
Government overreach
The conservative challenger touted her work as a water and natural resources attorney, handling what she described as constitutional cases challenging unlawful administrative overreach.
“I believe very strongly in private property rights.” Hageman said. “I believe that if you can’t own property, you are property. So, I have worked really hard to protect private property rights in the state of Wyoming.”
Her work has included successfully defending a lawsuit by Nebraska seeking damages and entitlements to the North Platte River, opposing a regulation under the Clinton administration affecting access to 58.5 million acres of National Forest Service land, and representing 28 organizations challenging the Fish and Wildlife Service for failure to manage the gray wolf population to protect livestock and wildlife.
She drew applause for touting the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonprofit law firm where she works and that is based in Washington, D.C., for being the first such firm in the U.S. to file lawsuits against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The firm filed a suit against Michigan State University and has cases against the federal government on behalf of federal employees and contractors.
Hageman, who supported Cheney’s 2016 campaign, ended her relationship with Cheney in response to Cheney’s criticism of Trump.
In response to her outspoken criticism of Trump, House Republicans stripped Cheney of her leadership post, and leaders of the Wyoming Republican Party voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a member of the party. In February, the Republican National Committee censured Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the only two Republicans serving on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“I’m very horrified by her work on the Jan. 6 commission,” Hageman said. “I believe it is absolutely an abuse of power.”
Cheney’s record
Cheney has held her ground, reminding an audience in Jackson on March 22 that she is conservative and saying the best thing for the country is to have a healthy and strong Republican Party. The daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney has a strong conservative record, voting in line with Trump’s position 92.9% of the time, compared with 77.7% for Rep. Elise Stefanik, the New York Republican who replaced her as chair of the House Republican Conference.
But supporters of Trump have aggressively defended the twice-impeached, twice-acquitted president, mounting primary challenges against Republicans who voted to impeach or convict. Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, three have retired and seven have primary challengers. Of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, two are retiring and only Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is up for reelection, facing a Trump-endorsed primary challenger.
Buoyed by out-of-state donors, Cheney’s campaign has been outpacing Hageman’s in fundraising, with $2.05 million raised in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with Hageman’s $443,000. But residents of Wyoming – where Trump got 70% of votes in the 2020 presidential election – contributed just $25,830 to Cheney in the fourth quarter, compared with $188,850 for Hageman.
Hageman said she has put in about 17,000 miles traveling around Wyoming since launching her campaign, finding the primary issues of concern to Wyoming residents to be inflation, open borders and protecting energy industries.
She slammed the Biden administration for announcing it will end pandemic border restrictions, known as Title 42, in May.
“It is going to be an absolute screaming disaster of biblical proportions when they open that floodgate and do not even have to screen people for coronavirus,” Hageman said.
Defining gender
A question asking Hagemen whether she could define a “woman” – a reference to Sen. Ted Cruz’s question to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson – drew laughter and applause.
“I can,” Hageman replied. “I am one.”
She returned to the topic later, speaking out against hormone treatment for transgender youth.
“I can define a woman because there are women and there are men, and those are our only options,” Hageman said. “This is some really seriously crazy stuff that has come up.”
Hageman also drew applause for her comments criticizing use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to investigate the Trump campaign.
“We cannot have a secret tribunal system in this country,” she said.
When asked about foreign policy, Hageman expressed her opposition to establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it would pull the U.S. into World War III. She said she doesn’t trust Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other leaders to make the right decision.
“I believe very strongly in the America First agenda,” Hageman said, pointing out low test scores among high school students in some urban areas.
“We have to fix some really fundamental problems right here in the United States,” she said. “We cannot be the world’s policeman and not deal with the issues that we have right here in this country.”
Saturday’s event was the latest in a series of town halls Hageman has scheduled throughout the state.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., had joined Hageman in Cheyenne on March 7 for an event that largely focused on criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, top White House medical adviser.
Hageman’s schedule includes town halls in Kemmerer and Thayne on Monday, Worland on Friday, and Meeteetsee, Powell and Cody on Saturday.
Jonna Lorenz is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne who occasionally contributes to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.