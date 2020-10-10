CHEYENNE – With just three weeks left for early and absentee voting, Laramie County voters have turned out in record numbers to register and vote in the 2020 general election.
By close of business on Friday, Oct. 9, one-third of registered voters had already cast their ballots, according to a news release from Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee. Of the 12,103 voters who have voted, 7,356 cast theirs by absentee ballot, while 4,747 voted in person.
Of the more than 13,000 absentee ballots mailed out by the county clerk, nearly 54% of voters have already returned their ballots. Voters have until 7 p.m. Nov. 3 to have their ballots delivered to the clerk’s office in order to be counted.
Since the start of early voting on Sept. 18, Laramie County has gained 1,885 new registrants, bringing the total number of registered voters to date to 40,335.
Early voting takes place in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Nov. 2. There will be no early voting on Columbus Day, Oct. 12.
For information on elections in Laramie County, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/.