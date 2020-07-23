CHEYENNE – As the incumbent in House District 41, Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, wants to continue to serve Laramie County in the Wyoming Legislature.
Henderson was first elected in 2017, and wanted to use his military and business background in the state Legislature. One of the things he loves most about being a representative is interacting with his constituents, he said.
He’s had phone calls with one of his constituents where he was able to help them get access to telehealth. He also attended a block party recently where he was able to visit with several of his neighbors and listen to their concerns.
He’s been a longtime volunteer with Cheyenne Frontier Days, and understands how much of a loss it was to the community when the event was canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. People need to look at volunteer work more than ever to help give back to the community, he said.
He said he brings trusted experience, leadership and innovative solutions to the Wyoming Legislature. He said he does a lot of research, he does a lot of listening, and he takes his responsibilities seriously. It’s a humbling experience to be able to represent people’s voices, he said, adding he takes that very seriously.
“Now more than ever, we need leadership, we need to bring the best thinking leadership and experience,” he said.
People in Wyoming need to have access to training so they can be competitive, and so they can learn the skills that they need to do the job they want. He said he thinks people lose a lot of opportunities in the K-12 process, such as in the area of career and technical education.
As part of this solution, he proposed extending the Hathaway Scholarship from two years to four years for students.
“We want you to be able to continue to do the kind of things that are of interest to you in your life, and developing your career,” he said.
He also believes Wyoming should do what it can to help small businesses and their employees stay productive. If someone has a paycheck, they can go out and use that disposable income the way they want, which helps generate sales tax revenue and helps the economy.
“We have businesses in our city, in our county, that are unique to the planet,” Henderson said.
People aren’t just sitting around saying, “Oh well, people aren’t buying coal anymore, so we just got to give up,” he said. People are continuing to fight for their future and their children’s future.
One thing that came out of the pandemic is more people working remotely and from home, Henderson said. If people are homebound, they can still be productive, and they can still make a living.
Henderson said this opens the door to the conversation about connectivity and technology in Wyoming. He said people can utilize remote work in Wyoming like never before. People are becoming much more productive utilizing the internet, and Wyoming should be open-minded to those possibilities.
Wyoming has programs for dental care on the books, but they’re not funded. If people want to bring down the total cost of health care, one of the way to do this is to improve primary care. Upstream of that is dental care.
“Dental health is a significant indicator of overall health,” he said. “If you catch it earlier, and you help people manage their health – well guess what? They’re able to go to work and be productive and are able to do things that they want to do, rather than get sicker and maybe get into situations where they don’t have coverage to get the treatment they need.”
This is why he supports doing a study to see what’s the best way for Wyoming to move forward on Medicaid and to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.