CHEYENNE – K.N. “Buck” Holmes is running on his record to keep his seat on the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.
Holmes, 79, retired from a long ranching career in the mid-2000s, but he “got bored with retirement,” and was first elected as a county commissioner in 2012.
Now, he will face eight other challengers in the Republican primary election next month.
The top two contenders will advance to the general election in November, in which two seats are up for grabs. There is one Democrat in the race.
Holmes said he’s proud of his record over the past eight years, which has included working to build local public-private partnerships with Microsoft, as well as bringing Magpul Industries to Cheyenne and a distillery to Pine Bluffs.
Moreover, in his role as a county commissioner, Holmes has served as a liaison on several local boards, including for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, which recently merged some management services with UCHealth.
“I think I was somewhat persuasive in getting them to accept the terms,” said Holmes, who added that he “was very instrumental in making that happen.”
If reelected, Holmes wants to keep his focus on diversifying Laramie County’s economy.
“I’ve lived in Laramie County all of my life. I can remember how the county had booms and busts. There was not a lot of stability in the workforce or businesses,” he said, noting how things have steadily improved over the past several decades.
“While the state as a whole – and a lot of other counties and the city of Cheyenne – are having fiscal problems, Laramie County is much better off,” Holmes said.
“We’re also going to be able to put a couple million more dollars in our reserves because we anticipate next year to be far worse economically. But it’s somewhat dependent on what happens with the COVID virus.”
The COVID-19 pandemic caught nearly every elected official in the country by surprise, including Holmes. In the long term, Holmes is reminding himself of the adage, “this, too, shall pass,” but right now, he knows “that it’s pretty tough, especially for small businesses, restaurants and entertainment industries.”
One of Holmes’ top priorities as both a sitting commissioner and a candidate is to find a balance between working with health officials to flatten the pandemic’s curve and salvaging the economy. He’s encouraging people to shop locally, but to also observe protective health guidelines in hopes of returning Cheyenne to normal sooner, rather than later.
“People are emotionally and psychologically wanting to get out and have the freedom they had before then. I understand that. But if they would wear a mask, it would not only help protect them, but other people in the community,” he said. “Even though there is a spike in COVID-19 cases right now, we are not going to – at this stage, that I’m aware of – make any drastic changes to cope with the virus. We know a lot more about it right now.”
More information about Holmes’ campaign can be found at his Facebook page, K.N. Buck Holmes for commissioner.