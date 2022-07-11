CHEYENNE – Republican candidate Scott Royce announced he has withdrawn from the Wyoming Legislature's House District 8 race due to unforeseen circumstances.
He filed to withdraw on June 10, and notified the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Sunday.
The remaining candidates are Brian Tyrrell, Dave Zwonitzer, Lily Sharpe and Stephen Neal Johnson. They will all be on the Republican primary ballot on Aug. 16.
