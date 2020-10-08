CHEYENNE – In-person early voting and registration will not be available on Monday, Oct. 12, due to the closure of Laramie County offices on Columbus Day.
Voters may continue to use the absentee ballot drop box, located next to the Laramie County Governmental Complex on Carey Avenue, to safely return their ballots.
Early voting and registration services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The last day for early voting in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex is Monday, Nov. 2.
The last day people can register in advance of the general election without immediately casting their vote is Monday, Oct. 19. After that date, Wyoming’s “same day” registration law kicks in, and new registrants must immediately cast a ballot after being registered at the early voting site or at a vote center on Election Day.
Voters can request an absentee ballot or confirm their registration status by calling the election office of the Laramie County Clerk at 307-633-4242 or emailing election@laramiecountyclerk.com. Voters need to provide their name under which they are registered to vote, their date and birth, residence address and mailing address, if different. The Clerk’s Office recommends that voters who want to vote at home by absentee ballot request their ballot as soon as possible so there’s time to receive it by mail, mark it and return it to the clerk prior to the 7 p.m. Nov. 3 deadline.
For more information on elections and voting in Laramie County, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/.