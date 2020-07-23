Name: Jared Olsen
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Small Business Owner and Estate Planning Attorney
Education: BS Political Science
MPA University of Wyoming
JD University of Wyoming College of Law
Experience: Small business owner (real estate).
Estate Planning Attorney.
2020-Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology (Chairman).
2019, 2020 - Joint Appropriations Committee (Member).
2019, 2020 - Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision (Member).
2019, 2020 - Wyoming Court Security Commission (Member).
2019, 2020 - NCSL - Law and Criminal Justice (Alternate).
2017, 2018, 2019 - Blockchain Task Force (Member).
2017, 2018 - Judiciary Committee (Member).
Website: https://www.olsenforwyoming.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/repjaredolsen/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JaredSOlsen
What motivated you to run for this position?
My family motivated me to run for office four years ago. Wyoming's economy was entering a recession then and I wanted my family to enjoy an even better Wyoming than the one I was so fortunate to be raised in, graduate high school in, attend college in, start my businesses in, and grow my family in. For the past four years that I have served Wyoming in the Legislature, I have worked tirelessly to continue diversifying Wyoming's economy, grow new and exciting Wyoming jobs, adequately fund k-12 education, keep our budget balanced, maintain low taxes, and make sure each Wyoming citizen as adequate access to all forms of health care, including mental health and substance use treatment. Wyoming's best days are ahead of us. The sun will rise tomorrow over our majestic plains and breathtaking mountaintops. I'm not done fighting for the Wyoming my kids and all future generations deserve.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Jobs, our economy, and the budget are the three issues in most need of our attention. We must focus like a laser-beam on Wyoming jobs and our economy. We must get Wyoming back to work, reinvigorate and continue to diversify our economy, and maintain a balanced budget. Now is the time for tested and proven legislative experience to lead us. My service on the Blockchain Task Force and as Chairman of the Select Committee on Blockchain, Fin Tech, and Digital Innovation is helping to shape a slice of the pie of the new economy. Attracting new tech companies and jobs to Wyoming is key. Wyoming's tourism and outdoor recreation industries are another piece of the pie, as we are home to world class hunting, fishing, & outdoor recreation. Public land access is essential and must be improved and better promoted. Now the budget. Wyoming's economy is built on coal, oil, & natural gas. The world is changing around us and market demands for coal & oil are never going to be the same. We must adapt to these changes if we are to thrive. We should continue to improve our status as the leading energy state but we should work to further diversify our energy portfolio and our economy. Using our rainy-day savings to balance our budget is not a solution. With only ~1.5B in rainy-day funds, and a $1.5B GF/ED deficit, our savings would be gone. We need to make tough decisions, including deep cuts to our budget. On Appropriations (JAC) I authored ~$62M in successful cuts to GF exception requests in the 21-22 budget. Now it’s time to make similar cuts to the standard budget. The Governor has already authored $250M in cuts and is eyeing another 20%. But we must be careful. No one wants to cut jobs. We are talking about actual people not dollars. They are our neighbors and friends. This means we aim to eliminate the vacant (funded) positions and thoughtfully develop an early retirement package. As a Chairman a member of JAC, I don't need on the job training. I'm positioned to lead.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
The first is diversification of our economy. Four years ago, I recognized the need to diversify. I ran on that issue and won, and since have devoted my energy to it. I authored the budget amendment that created the Blockchain Task Force. I authored legislation creating Series LLCs in Wyoming and expanding crowdfunding under WIN. The second is criminal justice reform. I have fought tirelessly for reforms that save money and reduce recidivism in Wyoming. I restored $3.5M in funding to the budget for alternative sanctions for non-violent drug offenders that focuses on treatment over incarceration and I cut $2.5M for out-of-state placements because our prisoners were being housed in a for-profit prison in Mississippi. Lastly, jobs. As a small business owner, successfully running several Wyoming outfits, I sign both sides of checks. I know what it is like to create jobs, balance budgets, manage issues, and make cuts.