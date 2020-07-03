CHEYENNE – When you’ve got a grievance about county government that just can’t wait, JC Manalo says he’ll be there, ready to listen – if he wins a spot on the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.
“You have to give yourself to the community. I’m someone who you can approach 24/7,” said Manalo, who has previously run unsuccessfully for other positions in local government in Laramie County and Cheyenne. “If anyone needs help at 2 a.m., you can call me.”
There are two available seats on the board during the November election.
Manalo will compete against eight other candidates in the Republican primary Aug. 18. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election and face lone Democratic contender Jeff Dockter.
Manalo, whose background is in business management, sales and real estate, said his broad experiences are just what Laramie County needs.
“To serve Laramie County, you need diverse experiences – you can’t just be one-dimensional. You have to do a lot of different things,” he said. “You have to be able to manage different facets and challenges the county faces. You have to manage the roads, the budget and people. I’ve been managing people all my life.”
Manalo, who noted that as a Republican he’s not interested in raising taxes, said he’s ready to tackle one of the biggest issues facing Laramie County right now: the COVID-19-induced budget shortfall.
“The real solution to this is to grow the economy,” said Manalo, who, if elected, plans to bring in investors from other states.
He’s also hopeful that he’ll be able to re-energize the dying coal industry that was once the solid backbone of Wyoming’s economy.
“It’s a dying industry, but we still have coal here, and we still have people who rely on coal,” said Manalo, who favors the idea of turning power back to workers and incentivizing people and companies who use coal.
Overall, Manalo said he think the county’s budget is on the right track, and that local government should leverage Cheyenne’s low taxes and skilled worker base to attract new industry.
In the short-term, Manalo recognizes that many of the voters he’s courting have lost some, if not all, of their income during the pandemic.
His advice for them: Retool and retrain.
“They can control themselves by going back to school, and, with proper training, could move from one field to another,” Manalo said. “Or they could stay in the same field once we come up with the solutions we’re (working on) with mineral and coal.”