CHEYENNE – While Cameron Karajanis has experience with budgets, grants and nonprofit work, what he really hopes to bring to the Cheyenne City Council is representation for the city’s south side.
Having served as the McCormick Junior High football coach and the director of the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, Karajanis knows his neighborhood well. And to give a voice to the community he loves, Karajanis is running for one of two open seats in Ward 1 on the council.
“I’m committed to our community, especially the south side of Cheyenne,” Karajanis said. “We, as the south side, have been put on the back burner, and haven’t been able to prosper and grow like the potential we have. People in Ward 1, especially on the south side, are just amazing individuals – great families, our youth that go to Johnson, South and all the elementary schools in the south triad are just phenomenal kids. They deserve the best representation and commitment to help that area grow and prosper.”
On top of south side representation, Karajanis has a number of initiatives he’d like to see to fruition, if elected. He’s served on the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority’s economic vitality committee, and said he’d like to see continued improvements to the downtown area.
According to Karajanis, part of that means making it easier for businesses and developers to do work in or relocate to Cheyenne.
“The West Edge is going along amazingly, the Reed Avenue Corridor is moving along, and with the new municipal courthouse, it’s just huge that we continue to build downtown and make it prosper,” Karajanis said.
For the time being, given the effects of COVID-19, Karajanis said a major focus will be supporting existing small businesses. He said with the future being so uncertain, city leaders need to ensure businesses have any resources that are available to them.
He also would like to see additional support for police and fire, so they can have adequate staffing levels to meet the proper response times.
While he recognizes the need for support on the funding side, Karajanis also hopes to bring a higher level of appreciation for the people who uphold the city’s operations every day – volunteers, sanitation workers, city staff and those whose jobs are important, but fly under the radar nonetheless.
“It’s the small things that we need to be appreciative of. We can’t just focus on the City Council or the mayor; it’s our city employees that really need that appreciation,” Karajanis said, noting the importance of the expansive volunteer community in Cheyenne.
He also said his ears are open to both city staff and constituents who have concerns or issues they’d like to see addressed. As a leader, Karajanis said he’d let the voices of his constituents guide his actions, which makes being an integrated member of the community even more important.
“You’re in there for the people; they want you to be their voice,” Karajanis said.
Overall, Karajanis said the council should make decisions “that are going to help the city and the community prosper.”
Karajanis is running against Miguel Reyes, Jeff White (incumbent) and Pete Laybourn (incumbent) in this year’s election. Since there are only four candidates in Ward 1, all four will advance to the general election to fill two open seats.
Wyoming’s primary election is scheduled for Aug. 18, and the general election will take place Nov. 3. Absentee and early voting continue through Aug. 17.