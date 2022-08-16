CHEYENNE – Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak was ahead in the Republican primary race for Laramie County sheriff as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Votes from one precinct and absentee ballots were yet to be reported.

At that time, Kozak led with 7,606 votes. Laramie County jail Capt. Don Hollingshead trailed him with 6,912 votes, and CPD veteran Boyd Wrede was in third with 4,918.

