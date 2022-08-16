CHEYENNE – Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak has won the Republican primary for Laramie County sheriff.

Kozak led with 9,370 votes. Laramie County jail Capt. Don Hollingshead trailed him with 8,463 votes, and CPD veteran Boyd Wrede came in third with 6,038.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

