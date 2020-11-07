CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Canvassing Board has officially certified the 2020 general election results of the county.
Meeting in Cheyenne Friday, the board reviewed precinct and summary results for the city, county, state and federal elections held Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said changes from the unofficial results released on election night include the addition of one provisional ballot accepted by the board and 117 ballots inadvertently omitted from the Nov. 3 count.
“We discovered that one of our election judges had interrupted the process we use to capture votes from our voting machines. This caused 117 votes to be missed in our election night count,” Lee said. “Once we determined what the issue was, we ran the paper ballots through our scanner and were able to include those votes in the final count. The addition of these votes did not affect the outcome of any race.”
Official election results from Laramie County are posted on the County Clerk’s election page at https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/election-results/.
State and federal results from Laramie County have been sent to the Secretary of State for canvassing on Tuesday, Nov. 10.