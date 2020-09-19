CHEYENNE – Laramie County will celebrate Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 22, with a salute to women’s suffrage, according to a news release from the Laramie County Clerk’s office.
County Clerk Debra Lee is teaming up with the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in an effort to encourage all eligible citizens to exercise their right to vote and be heard at the ballot box.
“Registering to vote is the first step to making your voice heard, and Voter Registration Day is the right day to start by getting registered. We encourage all those who are eligible to join us and register before the November general election,” Lee said in the release.
The clerk’s office and the League are using Voter Registration Day not only to promote registration, but also to celebrate the anniversaries of women’s suffrage in the Equality State and across the nation. To mark the occasion, League members will be dressed in period costumes from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., and will hand out commemorative suffrage materials, including the Wyoming coin celebrating the 150th anniversary of women’s right to vote, buttons and stickers.
“We are delighted to work with County Clerk Lee in this effort,” said Rosalind Schliske, secretary of the Cheyenne LWV chapter, in the release. “Supporting voter registration is always our mission, but this year, the women’s suffrage theme makes it even more special.”
For questions on voter registration or voting in Laramie County, go online to elections.laramiecountyclerk.com or call 307-633-4242.