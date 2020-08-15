CHEYENNE – On Tuesday, thousands of voters across Laramie County will cast their ballots in the state's primary election.
This year's election will look different than years prior, since it's happening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee's office has taken a number of steps to ensure everyone has the chance to be heard at the ballot box.
Many Laramie County voters have already taken advantage of early voting and mail-in ballots, with 11,215 of the county's 36,419 registered voters having already cast their ballots. More than 8,000 of those votes were cast by absentee ballot, a stark increase from 1,600 – the average number of absentee ballots cast in the last two elections.
"It's a tremendous increase," Lee said.
With such a large jump in the number of absentee ballots, the Wyoming Secretary of State's office allowed the county clerks to begin processing those ballots Thursday in preparation for Tuesday's primary. Had the Secretary of State's office not taken that step, Lee said she doubts they’d have results by Tuesday night.
All day Thursday and Friday, the Laramie County Clerk's office had a livestream of the absentee ballot processing. While some concerns have been raised about the delivery of mail-in ballots – as the U.S. Postal Service sees delays from cost-saving measures – Lee said she was reassured by the number of ballots already received and the official drop boxes located around Laramie County.
For those who choose to vote in person, they’ll find different voting equipment from years past. The equipment has been used in elections across the country, and voters will submit their paper ballots into an electronic machine.
“We don't want a voter taking that paper ballot home with them as, you know, as a record of their vote or as a souvenir,” Lee said. “It needs to be put in that machine, and the voter has to select the cast ballot feature in order for their ballot to be put into the ballot bin and counted.”
Lee said they've received very positive feedback about how easy it is to use the new machines.
Taking recommended health and safety precautions for COVID-19, Lee said they’ve tried to make the process as touch-free as possible. Voters will use disposable straws for the election equipment’s touch screen, and volunteers at the polling places will routinely sanitize the screens.
They’ll also monitor the number of voters in each voting center. To ensure CDC recommended practices are followed at each polling location, the Secretary of State’s office capped each county’s polling locations to seven, which meant Laramie County had to eliminate six vote centers.
Other municipalities in other areas of the U.S. have seen long lines and long wait times during their primaries, but Lee said they don’t anticipate that will be an issue in Laramie County, especially with the number of ballots already cast. Residents can vote at any of the seven locations and can track the wait times at maps.laramiecounty.com/votecenters/.
“On average, it takes voters five minutes or less to cast their ballot on the new voting equipment,” Lee said, noting they have a quick check-in process, as well.
The Laramie County Clerk’s election homepage – elections.laramiecountyclerk.com – is the best place to look if you have any questions about voter registration, what will be on the ballot or how you can vote.
In a news release, State Election Director Kai Schon said, “We are confident in the election process. Wyoming’s new state-of-the-art election equipment will serve voters well this election, and offer a secure and familiar voting experience. County clerks follow every election process as outlined by Wyoming law to guarantee accurate counts of votes.”