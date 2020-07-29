CHEYENNE – Ten candidates are campaigning for three open seats on the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.
Nine of those candidates are Republicans who are running in the primary next month. The top two candidates will advance to the general election, and run against unchallenged Democratic candidate Jeff Dockter for the open spots.
On Tuesday, each Republican candidate had two opportunities to tell voters more about where they stand on the economy and COVID-19 restrictions, among other topics.
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate debate Tuesday morning at Little America Hotel and Resort. Steven Leafgreen, the incoming president of the Chamber of Commerce, moderated that forum, but candidates Sam Eliopoulos and Rob Johnson were unable to attend.
The League of Women Voters of Cheyenne hosted a separate virtual forum for candidates Tuesday night. Marguerite Herman, a member of LWV and chair of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, moderated that forum. Taft Love was unable to participate.
The following is a sampling of questions from both forums and candidate responses.
At the first forum, Leafgreen asked this big-picture policy question:
While the county is currently trending better than many local governments, there are certainly storm clouds on the horizon for 2021. How do you plan to guide the county through these upcoming challenging conditions?
Taft Love, a two-term member of the Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, said he wants to focus on economic diversity. “We need to be bringing in business revenue. We need to be inviting new business opportunities and growth and development to Laramie County. We need to support those businesses by deregulating – in some areas – and giving incentives when needed to get companies to move here and bring jobs and give our youth in Laramie County a future.”
Will Luna, a local business owner, said during these uncertain times for Wyoming’s economy, the county commissioners need to be the “face and the voice of our small businesses. How can we help them? Are there programs available? Are there things we can do to help?” Luna emphasized the need for collaborating with other local government bodies, such as Cheyenne City Council.
K.N. “Buck” Holmes, who is running for his third term on the commission, pointed to his record of diversifying the county’s economy, including his work to create partnerships with Microsoft and efforts to renovate the county courthouse. “The other thing we want to make sure of is that when those groups come to Cheyenne or Laramie County that they contribute to this community,” Holmes said, noting the ad-valorem taxes big companies would have to pay if they set up shop here.
Holmes also defended the county’s decision to implement social distancing restrictions – which resulted in many small businesses closing – during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When the virus first emerged, Holmes said, the county didn’t have the information and supplies it has now. “Even though our numbers are rising, we have enough personal protective equipment and the hospital is prepared. I think we can continue to keep trying to moderate this and eventually move out and up somewhere near normal.”
Slade Raine, who works as a production operator at a chemical distribution center, said he believes COVID-19 is causing the bulk of the county’s immediate economic woes. If elected, he said he hopes “we could work with county and state health officials to lift those restrictions and allow businesses to get back to work. I think our economy is at a point where if those restrictions were lifted, our economy (would benefit).”
Raine also echoed the other candidates’ calls for economic diversity. “We also need to be competitive and active in the community and bring businesses here,” he said, pitching Cheyenne as a town with cheap land and a prime location at the intersection of two major interstates. Raine added that he’d like to make sure good use is being made of the fifth-and sixth-penny sales tax, and he hopes it will be used “to help our economy and places where we might be hurting in the near future.”
Nathan Smith, who is a top investigator at the local HollyFrontier refinery, also said recruiting new business is key to weathering the fiscal storm. “The COVID situation has rocked the entire nation. There’s civil unrest in places that have failed to govern and have many businesses looking for many places to go. They want a place that’s conservative in nature and business friendly. Cheyenne happens to have that.”
Smith said, if elected, he would help advertise the county’s strong workforce, eliminate restrictive regulations and incentivize businesses to come to Cheyenne. “Not just Cheyenne, but every community in Laramie County needs that diversification.”
Brian Lovett, who was appointed to the board earlier this year, said he’s already been working to bring new businesses to the area and expand existing ones. All things considered, he said, the local economy is doing better than expected. “Things are not near as gloomy as originally predicted. They’re certainly not rosy, and nothing to ignore, but Laramie County has been somewhat insulated.”
Lovett said his years of budget management experience have prepared him for the times ahead. “You have to look two steps out and see what the impacts will be,” he said. “Look at what costs will be maintained, what costs you’re deferring and what will cost you down the road.”
JC Manalo, distribution manager for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, said he “would review the budget line by line” to look for inefficiencies to address the economic downturn. He added if it comes down to it, he’d rather lose his job than let a rank-and-file employee lose theirs. “If there’s going to be cuts, you should start at the top.”
The candidates also addressed their vision for the board’s role in local government, as well as how to better serve the county’s military families.
An audio recording of the forum can be found at, https://www.cheyenne chamber.org/elections.
Tuesday night, during the LWV forum, Herman asked this question:
How will you go forward in addressing coronavirus?
Robert Johnson, who has a background in emergency management, said he’s concerned the county has only issued one plan. “I’ve seen one plan and one plan only. It doesn’t seem to change,” he said, suggesting that a multi-tiered plan could have avoided a mass shutdown of small businesses.
Lovett, who was appointed to the board at the outset of the pandemic, said he’s looking for balance. “I have half the people yelling at me that I’m killing the economy and the other yelling at me that I’m killing grandma,” he said, adding that he does not wear masks unless strictly required. “We can’t afford to go backward and close our businesses,” he said about reopening.
Luna agreed that in this situation, “you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”
“We should not have told businesses to shut down,” he said, adding that he “never want(s) to shut anything down again.”
Manalo said he believes the government does have the authority to issue health directives “to protect its citizens,” and that while he wants businesses to reopen just like the others, it is the county’s duty to keep people safe. He questioned why the county didn’t have enough personal protective equipment at the start of the pandemic. If elected, he said he would advocate for more advanced planning.
Raine said the county’s shutdown, which was originally supposed to last for two weeks, is an example of health department overreach. “We should have lifted those restrictions,” he said. “What is necessary for the government to do is encourage businesses to make their own decisions and set their own guidelines, as they’ve always done. … I think we are restricting our economy ourselves.”
Smith said that he, like Manalo, believes the county has a duty to make sure everyone is safe. “That said, we have the right to protect ourselves. Everyone has the right to be healthy and safe, but they also have a right to provide for their families.”
Sam Eliopoulos, an investment executive, echoed the remarks of the other candidates. “My concern wasn’t with the initial response, it’s how long the businesses stayed closed,” he said, noting that small businesses closed, while big box stores remained open. “You do have the right to stay healthy, but you also have a right to earn a living.”
Holmes, who’s been tasked with navigating the county through the virus since the spring, said he’s eager to reopen, but it’s not as simple as some candidates might think. “We’re starting to open up, but we have to follow what the state says, and the state has to somewhat follow what the feds say. We don’t have the luxury of saying we’re going to open up” before the rest of the state.
Herman followed up and asked the candidates, “What do you think about masks as a way to achieve economic goals you’ve mentioned?”
Every candidate aside from Manalo said they advocate for personal responsibility and said the county should not require masks in public spaces. Manalo said he agrees with the personal responsibility aspect of that argument, but he believes wearing a mask will contain the virus and allow businesses to reopen at full capacity more quickly. “I wear a mask not for myself, but for others,” Manalo said.
Candidates also discussed land-use regulations and citizen review boards for law enforcement.
A video recording of the entire forum is expected to be uploaded soon to the League’s website or YouTube channel.