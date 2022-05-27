CHEYENNE – Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove has made it official: She is not running for re-election for a second term in office.
According to the county clerk's office on Friday at just after 5 p.m., the DA had not filed to run for the position in this year's primary elections. The candidate filing deadline was that day at the close of regular business hours. And the clerk's office shortly afterward made it official, when it released the updated online list of those who have filed in time for the 2022 primary election deadline.
There were two other people running to be the next DA: Republicans Thomas Callison and Sylvia Miller Hackl.
Hackl was the Cheyenne city attorney under then-Mayor Marian Orr from approximately 2017-19. Before that, Hackl was a legal counsel for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Earlier, she had held various legal and attorney jobs for the state of Wyoming.
She did not immediately return a call for comment.
Callison has worked for Legal Aid of Wyoming for about a year, and said in a brief interview that he is leaving that position in a few weeks.
"I'm taking a ride on my motorcycle and planning on coming back and setting up a private practice" locally, although he noted that may depend on what happens in the political race for DA. Before working as a public defender, Callison previously had a legal practice, he noted. He indicated that he had not been in communication with Manlove.
Manlove, for her part, had left the public guessing until the last minute about her electoral intentions, giving no indication of her plans. She did not immediately reply to inquiries asking about her plans.
Meanwhile, she faces the possibility of a sanction being imposed by the Wyoming Supreme Court, after a panel of the Wyoming State Bar recommended that the state's highest court revoke her ability to practice law in this state. Manlove has disagreed with the allegations levied against her, which largely revolved around how she managed her office and prosecutions of alleged criminals.
Manlove, a Republican with deep local roots, was elected in November 2018 and her current, first term ends this coming January. The 51-year-old is a native of Cheyenne, is married and has two kids. A graduate of Laramie County School District 1's East High School, she got both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wyoming.
The state's primary election is Aug. 16. The general election will be held nationwide this year on Nov. 8.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle criminal justice reporter Hannah Black contributed reporting to this news article.