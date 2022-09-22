CHEYENNE – A few dozen lawyers from Wyoming have written the likely next member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the state, criticizing her for promoting falsehoods about the 2020 election.
In an unusual move, the candidate who was the subject of the letter, Republican Harriet Hageman, made public the several-page correspondence. Hageman, who as the letter notes is herself an attorney, described the missive as being threatening.
In their Sept. 12 letter, the legal practitioners from across the state wrote that “Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. The facts are that Joe Biden received over 81 million votes, and he defeated Mr. Trump by more than seven million votes.”
The letter writers “feel compelled to express our deep concern and disappointment that in recent weeks you have chosen to lend your credibility as a Wyoming lawyer to the myth that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen.” They went on to note that according to the Casper Star-Tribune, Hageman on Aug. 3, at an event in Casper, described the election as having been “rigged.”
In her public response posted on her website Thursday, Hageman said the lawyers are threatening her because she has “a different opinion of the 2020 election than they do. The lawyers barely disguised their threat to file a bar complaint against Hageman if she does not stop exercising her 1st Amendment right to free speech.”
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle was unable to immediately determine which signers of the letter organized it; signatories did not comment right away.