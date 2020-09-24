CHEYENNE – As a budget administrator, Jess Ketcham spends his days dealing with the kinds of issues facing Laramie County Community College as officials look toward a cut in state funding.
He said he would like to use his financial knowledge to continue to help the school, so he is seeking a second term on the LCCC Board of Trustees.
Ketcham is an incumbent up for reelection for one of four at-large seats in the upcoming Nov. 3 general election. He has served as the board’s chairman since 2019.
“My experience with budgets and the legislative process, along with my true Wyoming values, afford me the knowledge to help LCCC move forward through these tough economic times due to COVID,” Ketcham said.
He said the school has already implemented a 10% budget cut, and they are waiting to see how much more of a cut they may have to make.
“We’re going to have to implement our budget reductions, and that’s going to take a little bit of time,” Ketcham said. “We’re trying to do the best that we can at this time. The dust really hasn’t settled on what we need to cut and the amounts we need to cut.”
Ketcham said he is also asking voters to reelect him so he can continue the work the Board of Trustees has started over the last four years.
He said he is happy with the direction the college’s Guided Pathways program is going, and knows it would have helped him when he was a student at LCCC.
He explained that when students come to the school, they work with a Guided Pathways coordinator, who helps them determine what they want to accomplish with their education and what the best path is to get there.
“It’s a very thorough process to figure out what you want to do in life,” Ketcham said. “You’re not spending seven years in college getting a degree. It helps you stay focused and get through.”
For the first time this fall, students had the opportunity to enroll in one of two bachelor’s programs at LCCC, and Ketcham wants to continue on the board to help the program grow.
“The leaders of Laramie County wanted to get these through,” Ketcham said. “Associates degrees are so plentiful in Wyoming, but when you get to that bachelor’s portion, it drops tremendously. We need this leadership to move up into these places into the community itself. I definitely am excited to see how that works out. If we could add some more bachelor programs down the line, that would be awesome.”
In addition to budget challenges, Ketcham said the college is facing a decline in enrollment due to COVID, but the trustees are working together with administrators and staff to make sure students stay safe.
“Trying to keep our student enrollment up is going to be a bit of a challenge with COVID,” he said. “You want to have that college experience. You want to be able to be on campus and have that interaction with people. That’s going to be the biggest challenge.”
As he looks to the future of LCCC, Ketcham would like to work with his fellow board members to write the next strategic plan for the school. The current plan was created for 2013-20, and now it is time to guide the college into the next era. He said once they find out where the budget stands, they will move forward with crafting the vision for the school to help both students and the college be successful.
“I am asking to be retained for another term on the LCCC Board of Trustees because I want to help maintain a quality education, coupled with quality facilities that have been provided to students and faculty alike at LCCC, and to keep giving students an affordable education that can give them a well-deserved higher-wage job when they graduate,” said Ketcham.