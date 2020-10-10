CHEYENNE – Candidates for Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees had an opportunity Thursday night to voice their thoughts on how they might handle the district’s most pressing issues, including budget cuts and discipline rates.
The League of Women Voters of Cheyenne hosted the virtual forum for the seven candidates vying for three open seats on the board in the Nov. 3 election.
Incumbent trustees Lynn Storey-Huylar and Tim Bolin shared their thoughts alongside challengers Gabriel Piña, Alicia Smith, Brittany Ashby, Tara Russell and Paulette Gadlin.
Mary Guthrie, a member of the LWV, moderated the forum. Below are two of the questions asked and a roundup of the candidates’ responses:
A presentation at a recent board meeting indicated that eighth and ninth graders in our district have a high rate of longterm suspensions and expulsions, much higher than younger and older students. What questions does this raise in your mind?
Gadlin said that in her experience, which includes four decades working in the district, students of that age “want to be children one day and adults the other.” She said she’d like the district to do research about what is causing this trend.
“We know at that very precious age, it is difficult, and sometimes we just have to see what the issues are,” she said.
Piña, who is an accountant, said each of those discipline cases need to be looked at individually.
“Each student is experiencing something in their life to be acting out this way,” he said, suggesting that factors at school or in a student’s family life should be considered. “This needs to be addressed on a school level, where the proper people, either counselors or vice principals, would be asking these questions to help the students succeed.”
Russell, a substitute teacher in the district, said she’s most curious about why this is happening.
“I think it’s important to foster relationships that make kids feel like they are a part of something that is bigger than themselves,” she said. “It is important to not only teach, but model appropriate behaviors.”
Smith said those years “are crazy times for kids. … They’re dealing with peer pressure, new school environments and hormones going crazy. But I don’t think we can blame it all on that.”
Smith added that, if elected, she’d ask “what can we do differently to address their social and emotional needs?”
Storey-Huylar said she’d like to “drill down on the data a little bit more” and find out why these trends persist. She also said she’s interested in implementing preventative measures for students before they get to the eighth and ninth grade.
“We need to look at elementary students, because that will be the preventative time to look at what we can do to interrupt so that maybe we will have an impact on that population.”
Ashby, like most of the candidates, said she’d look into the specifics behind those discipline rates. In addition, she’d ask if “we’ve made the connections with families. A lot of times, it’s not always what’s at school, it’s about what’s going on with those families and at home. How do we support that?”
She said she’d also focus on providing teachers the support they need to foster social-emotional learning.
Bolin said that in his experience as a classroom teacher, making connections with students is vital.
“If we make those kids more comfortable, they’re less likely to turn to things like drugs to address their problems,” he said, adding that the district has put in place a social learning program for eighth graders.
Since there may be cuts to the education budget, what are your budget priorities? What is your highest priority? What is your lowest priority?
Gov. Mark Gordon recently told K-12 school districts to plan to cut their budgets by around 10%, though the full amount won’t be known until the Wyoming Legislature adjourns next spring.
Piña said his highest priority is making sure cuts don’t hurt students’ ability to learn and further their careers. The highest priority, he said, is finding out which pieces of the budget are “not helping students achieve. … We need to make sure we’re not spending money because it’s there. We need to make sure it’s having a productive return on investment for students.”
Russell said she thinks “most things are a priority when we are considering that kids in our community will grow up to become adults in our community,” but that her highest priority would be to “make sure we’re still able to provide our kids with a safe and healthy environment to come to every day, and that they’re all being offered the same opportunities across the board.”
As for her lowest priority, Russell said she’d like to reexamine funding at the building level to determine if “there are ways there to make those expenditures more efficient.”
Smith said, if elected, her highest priority would be to “keep education dollars in the classroom ... keeping the money with qualified and amazing teachers. We need to retain those teachers.” As for where to cut, Smith said she’d like to ask the staff and faculty for input.
Storey-Huylar said her “highest priority is keeping our teachers, student supports and special education at the forefront of what we do.” She said she doesn’t want to cut personnel – which is about 85% of the district’s budget. “We really have to look at our fixed expenses, those are things we’re not going to be able to touch. … So it’s really looking at the budget on a micro-level.”
Ashby said she agreed with many of the other candidates who said their top priority is providing a high-quality education to the district’s students. “However, I think there’s some confounding pieces to this we’ll have to keep in mind about how we meet the basket of goods.”
Bolin said he’s already been a part of cutting funding to some programs over the past several years without “having to lay anyone off.”
“I hope we can stay doing that,” he said, adding that one of his priorities is keeping K-3 classroom sizes small. “Those are absolutely critical years,” he said, adding that he’d also prioritize electives. He suggested looking to athletics and other activities “to try to get some savings.”
Gadlin said “the money should always be focused on where our children are. … We’re going to have to look at the budget, the data, and make a plan about what we need and don’t need.”
A full video recording of the forum can be viewed on the LWV Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/League-of-Women-Voters-Cheyenne-304363346567012