7:40 p.m.
With the first election results expected to be posted in the next hour or so, Wyoming election officials have been confident in the state’s voting process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the week leading up to the primary, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said Wyoming's election process “remains secure as ever.”
"Wyoming voters alone will decide the outcome of Wyoming’s primary election,” Buchanan said in a statement. "I can assure voters that their vote will be counted accurately and with integrity by election professionals. My team has worked tirelessly over the preceding month with Wyoming’s county clerks to bring extensive safety measures to the polls while integrating new election equipment statewide.”
Though today's election carried on despite the virus, a few things were different at polling locations across the state, as poll workers and election judges donned gloves and masks, and some were stationed behind plexiglass barriers.
The pandemic also forced a few changes to where voters could cast their ballots. While there were 13 polling locations in Laramie County in the last election cycle, that number was capped at seven per county this year by the Secretary of State’s office in order to follow recommended CDC health guidelines.
7:05 p.m.
Now that polls have closed, the natural question is "When can we expect to see some results?"
Based on previous election cycles, we'd be inclined to say expect something to hit the county clerk's website between 8 and 8:30 p.m. But in case you haven't heard it enough yet, this year isn't like any other.
Not only are have 11,000 Laramie County voters requested absentee ballots due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county is using all new voting machines. Will that mean faster or slower returns tonight? Time will tell ...
In the meantime, if you're bored, you can always read our previous election coverage from earlier this year at election.wyomingnews.com.
6:50 p.m.
With just 10 minutes left until the polls close on the 2020 Wyoming primary election, it's worth noting that everyone in line at a vote center by 7 p.m. must be allowed to vote.
So if you're one of those hardcore procrastinators, here are the locations of the seven vote centers in Laramie County:
- David R. Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
- Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave.
- Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 W. Eighth Ave.
- North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Road
- Laramie County Community College, CCI Building, 1400 E. College Drive
- Event Center at Archer, 2801 Archer Parkway
- Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St.
Pick the one closest to you and head there now!
If you've already voted, and like us, are just waiting for the results to roll in, you'll want to bookmark the Laramie County Clerk's office election results page at https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/election-results/.