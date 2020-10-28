CHEYENNE – With less than a week until Election Day, local candidates have submitted their final pre-election campaign finance reports, detailing their campaign contributions and spending ahead of Tuesday’s general election.
This year, voters will fill six seats on the Cheyenne City Council – with two seats open in each ward – and will pick Cheyenne’s new mayor.
The full campaign finance reports can be viewed on the Laramie County Clerk’s website at elections.laramiecounty clerk.com/campaign- finance/.
Mayoral campaigns
After an incredibly strong showing before the August primary, mayoral candidate Patrick Collins has once again pulled ahead of Rick Coppinger, gain- ing the most campaign contributions of any local race.
On the primary election trail, Collins had raised $48,203 and spent just over $26,000. For the current campaign finance cycle leading up to the general election, Collins raised an additional $12,835 and spent $27,966, mainly on mailers and advertisements.
The $12,835 raised by Collins during this cycle came from 24 individual donors, as well as a $2,000 contribution from the Cheyenne Firefighters Political Action Committee and $500 from Black Hills Energy’s Political Action Committee.
On the primary election trail, Coppinger raised $7,000 from personal contributions and one individual donor. For the general election finance cycle, Coppinger raised $4,800 – $3,000 coming from personal contributions from Coppinger and his immediate family and $1,800 coming from four individual donors.
Of that general election total, Coppinger spent $3,655, mainly on adver-tisements, T-shirts and sponsorships.
Cheyenne City Council Ward 1
The race for two seats on the Cheyenne City Council in Ward 1 has come down to two incumbents and two newcomers who hope to bring representation for the city’s south side.
The incumbents raised the most on the campaign trail leading up to the general election, with Councilman Pete Laybourn leading the pack.
Laybourn’s $4,750 mainly came from a $4,000 personal contribution and $500 from two individual donors. Between the primary and general elections, he spent $4,293 on advertisements, a social media consultation, signs and mailers.
Council Vice President Jeff White received a total of $2,019 during the general election cycle, with $1,019 coming from his own personal contributions, $500 coming from two individual donors and $500 from the Cheyenne Firefighters Political Action Committee. White spent that entire amount on mailers and door hangers.
Challenger Cameron Karajanis raised $1,378 from a personal contribution of $628, one individual donation of $250 and a $500 contribution from the Cheyenne Firefighters Political Action Committee. Karajanis spent the entire amount on advertisements, mailers and campaign signs.
Miguel Reyes reported receiving and spending no money during this cycle.
Cheyenne City Council Ward 2
With Councilman Dicky Shanor choosing not to run for re-election this year, the race for two Ward 2 seats is composed of one incumbent, one former city councilman and two newcomers hoping to change things up.
Keren Meister-Emerich, who is a newcomer and one of two women running for a seat on the all-male council, leads the pack, by far, in campaign contributions, raising a total of $4,985. She had $2,750 in her own personal contributions, $1,735 from 12 individual donors and $500 from the Cowgirl Run Fund Political Action Committee.
Meister-Emerich also raised the most money during the primary election cycle, and she has spent the total amount raised on advertisements, mailers, door hangers and signs.
The other three candidates remain incredibly close when it comes to campaign spending.
Boyd Wiggam, who is also a newcomer to the council race, raised a total of $2,091 before the general election, with $1,333 coming from his own contributions, $180 coming from three individuals and $553 coming from a loan.
Wiggam spent that total and then some, from funding raised during the primary election cycle. Before the general election, he spent $2,307, mainly on signs and advertisements.
Tom Segrave, a former city councilman, followed close behind, raising and spending $2,020 ahead of Tuesday’s election. That total all came from his own personal contributions, which Segrave used to buy advertisements.
Although incumbent City Councilman Bryan Cook raised the least during this finance cycle with $900, he still spent more than Wiggam and Segrave using money raised before the primary.
Cook’s $900 came from a $200 contribution to his own campaign, a $200 individual contribution and $500 from the Cheyenne Firefighters Political Action Committee. Cook’s total spending before the general sat at $2,312, which he used for campaign fliers and advertisements.
Cheyenne City Council Ward 3
In Ward 3, two incumbents, one former councilman and one newcomer are vying for two seats on the council.
Former Councilman Richard Johnson raised the most out of the Ward 3 candidates in the cycle before the general election. His contributions totaled $3,061, with almost all of the funding coming from 31 individual contributions.
Johnson also received $500 from the Cheyenne Firefighters Political Action Committee and ended up spending $2,672 on campaign signs, stickers, advertisements and face masks.
Following Johnson in fundraising was Michelle Aldrich, who is the second woman running for a seat on the council. Aldrich showed $1,841 in income, which all came from personal contributions to her own campaign, and was spent on mailers and banners.
Although incumbent Councilman Rocky Case took in less than Aldrich and Johnson in the general election cycle, his spending still beat out those candidates using funds from the primary election cycle, totaling $2,991. His contributions for this cycle totaled $700, including $50 from one individual donor, $500 from the Cheyenne Firefighters Political Action Committee and $150 from the Future 307 Political Action Committee.
His spending went toward mailers, advertisements and community meet-and-greets.
Incumbent Councilman Mike Luna trailed the other three candidates, raising $300 from one individual contributor and spending that total on banners, cards and advertisements ahead of the general election.