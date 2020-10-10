CHEYENNE – A local Realtor who has had five children attend school in local K-12 classrooms is running for a spot on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees.
“Over the years, I’ve had a ton of opportunities to be involved in the school district,” said Alicia Smith.
“We’ve had kids excelling in the (toughest) classes, we homeschooled, we’ve had kids in every imaginable extracurricular activity. I have a love for children and a love for families and this town.”
Because of her very personal experiences with children and learning, Smith said she’s ready to give back.
“I just can’t imagine a better way to serve this community and affect this community’s future than advocating for our children and families, and making sure our school district is providing the very best opportunities.”
In the Nov. 3 general election, Smith will face off against six other challengers – including two incumbents – for three open at-large spots on the board.
There are numerous issues facing Wyoming’s largest school district. One of them is the budget – especially after Gov. Mark Gordon recently told all of the state’s school districts to plan on cutting around 10% of their budgets.
“To know exactly what we’d need to cut, we’re really going to have to get in the weeds on that budget,” Smith said.
“But first we need to open the lines of communication. We need to visit with the folks who are out in the district and in the different offices about where they see areas of excess or surplus funds.”
Smith added that no matter what happens with the budget, her top priority will be “keeping the dollars in the classroom.”
She said she’d use the same communications-minded approach she plans to use with the budget to address concerns over discrimination in the district.
“I’ve sat on the parent advisory board for the district for several years. Even as a member of that community, where we’re hearing from the board and the district, we’re really not in an advisory role,” said Smith, who added that the district rarely asks that committee for input.
“Communication has got to be one of our first steps. We need to hear from our stakeholders.”
As for how the district is handling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said she’s overall happy with what she’s seen and is “just thrilled kids can be in the classroom,” even if it means social distancing and wearing masks.
“Could the communication on reopening and even shutting down been handled differently? Definitely,” she said, again stressing the need for more direct communication with parents and students.