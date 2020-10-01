CHEYENNE – Retired teacher Paulette Gadlin is running for a spot on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees.
Gadlin, who ran unsuccessfully for the board in 2018, is one of seven candidates seeking three open seats on the seven-member at-large board this November.
“I think it’s time for me to give back,” said Gadlin, who both attended high school in LCSD1 and worked as a teacher in Cheyenne for decades. “I think we have a very productive school board at this time, but just as I encourage my students to be better, I think we can always do better.”
If elected to the board, one of the issues Gadlin plans to tackle is the lack of diverse perspectives presented in the K-12 curriculum.
“I feel that our curriculum comes short of actually dealing with children from all walks of life, from all cultures and from all economic statuses,” Gadlin said. “Cheyenne has become more diverse than when I was in school, and I think it’s time our curriculum actually focuses on our diverse areas.”
During the 2019-20 school year, 70% of students enrolled in LCSD1 identified as white; 20.3% identified as Hispanic; 2.4% identified as Black; and 5.3% identified with two or more races, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
District staff – which is more than 90% white – does not reflect the racial diversity among students.
“At the time that I was going to school, and at the beginning of my teaching, I didn’t see a lot of people who looked like me,” Gadlin said. “I didn’t always connect with the books that were by the (so-called) best authors. I recall having issues with parents when we were reading books like “(The Adventures of) Huckleberry Finn” and “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry,” and when we talked about the Holocaust. That’s what really brought it to my consciousness.”
The school district’s budget, which Gov. Mark Gordon has asked LCSD1 to cut by 10%, is another issue Gadlin said her experience in the classroom has prepared her to navigate.
“In my experience, budget cuts are something Cheyenne school teachers have had to deal with for many years,” said Gadlin, who still works as a substitute teacher in the district.
“I would look at what we are doing currently and prioritize our needs. We’d also need to really study the budget and how it’s been allocated to this point – and actually solicit input from the community, administrators and teachers about what’s most important for our students.”
As for how the district has handled reopening school during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gadlin said she’s overall pleased with what she’s seen so far.
“There’s no playbook for COVID-19. We have to assess our progress,” said Gadlin. “If I were elected to the board, I would do a lot of listening.”