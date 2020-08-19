CHEYENNE – Tuesday’s primary election marked a first for Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee: In-person voters normally make up the majority of ballots cast, but this year, absentee ballots and early voting surpassed the number of in-person, day-of voters.
While the mail-in or drop-off absentee option has previously been available to residents, the coronavirus pandemic brought it into a sharper focus. For the primary, nearly 9,000 Laramie County residents cast their votes by mail or dropped them off in the special box outside the county courthouse, a stark increase from 1,600, the average for the last two elections. Another 3,605 voters cast their ballots during the early voting period.
“I have never seen that; it’s unprecedented,” Lee said Wednesday.
Though the Laramie County Clerk’s office had to make a number of adjustments given the pandemic, Lee said that, for the most part, the election ran smoothly.
Luckily for Lee and her staff, the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office allowed absentee ballots to be processed at the end of last week. That process took two full days, and Lee said it better prepared them to get election results out quickly Tuesday night.
While it’s hard to predict if that will be the case in November, the number of absentee ballots requested for the general election has already surpassed those sent out for the primary.
“In any case, it provides the voter with that assurance that they can vote at the place of their choosing, whether that be at home or in person on Election Day,” Lee said.
Those who chose to vote at a polling location Tuesday also saw some changes from previous elections, with fewer polling places to choose from. The Secretary of State’s office capped the number of vote centers at seven in each county, which was down from 13 in 2018 in Laramie County, but the lines here never got unreasonably long, possibly due to the number of early and absentee voters.
In-person voters also experienced new voting equipment and used straws for the touch screens as an additional health precaution. Casting a ballot on the new equipment should take less than five minutes, though Lee said some voters were still confused about the paper ballots they were given.
When you check in at the polling location in November, an election volunteer will hand you a paper ballot. That ballot must be inserted into the machine, and then you have to click the “Cast Ballot” button after choosing your candidates.
At no point should you leave the polling place with that paper ballot.
Ahead of the general election, Lee said, “We want to intensify voter education on that.”
General elections normally draw more voters than primaries, which is what Lee expects this year, as well. Voter participation in the primary increased slightly, going from 19,604 ballots cast in the 2016 primary to 21,876 ballots cast for Tuesday’s primary.
To ensure November’s election runs as smoothly as possible, Lee also has a meeting planned with the election staffers and volunteers to look for possible improvements.
“They were on the ground from 6 a.m. until sometimes 9 p.m., and a lot of them have quite a bit of experience in elections, so it would be good to get their feedback and insights,” Lee said.
Wednesday evening, Lee said by email that she and her staff confirmed that one voting machine at Storey Gym did not close properly at the end of the evening, so her office ran all paper ballots from the Storey Gym vote center through its scanner. The net result was an increase of 88 ballots, but there was no change in the outcome of any race, she said, and it doesn’t appear as though a recount will be required for any race.
The elections staff also reviewed write-ins on Wednesday, and it doesn’t appear that anyone has the required 25 votes to qualify for nomination.
The Laramie County Canvassing Board will meet at 3 p.m. Friday to certify the primary election results.