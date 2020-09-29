CHEYENNE – At a breakfast forum Tuesday morning, the two finalists for Cheyenne mayor agreed on a number of issues, from the Unified Development Code to affordable housing, but diverged on how to solve some of those problems going forward.
Patrick Collins and Rick Coppinger are vying for the city’s highest office after beating out Mayor Marian Orr in the Aug. 18 primary. They squared off for the first time during the general election cycle at a Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Pancakes and Politics forum at Little America Hotel and Resort.
With the Nov. 3 election approaching, here’s what the candidates had to say during the Chamber’s Q&A-style event.
If elected, what will your first 90 days in office look like?
Collins, who entered the race with experience both as a small business owner and a former city councilman, said his first action would be to arrange a goal setting session with the Cheyenne City Council.
On the campaign trail, a number of current councilmen up for reelection have voiced concerns about the lack of goal setting and direction at City Hall.
Collins said the goal session would help both parties “figure out our shared goals for the year, with very specific benchmarks so we can measure what our successes are, and then be laser focused to make sure we achieve those goals.”
The next major focuses for Collins would be employee competency management – which aligns employee skills and behaviors with the city’s goals and aims to recruit, develop and maintain employees – and rebuilding trust in city government in the community.
In those first couple months, Collins said he’d also begin the process for reworking the Unified Development Code to be more business friendly.
The current administration has been gathering concerns from the development community, and Collins wants to go a step farther and bring in outside help to determine the issues with the UDC.
“Sheridan is an example of something that I want to try,” Collins said, explaining the consulting process that helped the city spur development. “(The group) looked at their rules and regulations, and they came up with 98 specific changes that were required in order to be more business friendly.”
Coppinger, a self-proclaimed fiscal conservative, agreed that the UDC should be addressed within those first three months, but argued that an outside consulting group wasn’t needed. Rather, Coppinger said he’d pool the bright minds in Cheyenne to find solutions.
“I’d like to put together a team of the best: the engineers, the ecologists, the Contractors Association, the developers. I’d like to put a team together in that first 90 days so that we could start the process of building houses, encouraging businesses to come to Cheyenne in that first 90 days,” Coppinger said.
Coppinger’s other initial priorities would be to dissect the city’s budget line by line to “look at what are they spending, when they are spending, why are they spending,” and to increase communication from the mayor’s office.
Coppinger said he’d get to know department directors and City Council members he’d be working with, as well as work in the community to increase transparency and trust in local government.
“I want to work in the community. I want to get to know what is out there in the community. How are we going to put the administration back in their good graces so that they know they can contact us and that they have an open door policy,” Coppinger said.
Housing is a big issue for Cheyenne and Laramie County. The key to our future is being able to deliver affordable housing and be able to deliver in a relatively short amount of time. According to the Chamber and the builders housing study done in 2019, we need about 3,000 housing units. Now, what would you do to work for affordable housing?
For Coppinger, the question led him to circle back to the UDC. With the help of industry experts, he said developing a better UDC and planning and permitting process would open the door to more housing developments.
A number of developers have voiced concerns about the city’s planning and permitting process, citing long wait times that result in property tax payments when the developer owns the property, but hasn’t developed it yet.
Coppinger noted the need to conduct quicker inspections so housing can be built both quickly and safely, and suggested creating a booklet that outlines each step of the process. By looping in all the departments involved, Coppinger said he hopes to develop a “one and done” developer experience in the city.
“It would cut down the amount of time that it takes for them to develop property, they start making more money, and the cost of living is going to go down just naturally,” Coppinger said.
Collins said he’s heard the same concerns from developers he’s talked to recently, and from his conversations, he found that the two major issues inhibiting housing development are infrastructure and the city’s rules and regulations.
He pointed to the Sweetgrass development across from Laramie County Community College as an example of how development can follow infrastructure improvement, such as water lines. When looking at city growth, Collins said it’s important to focus on infrastructure development in the areas where the city has room to expand.
“We have to figure out a way to start working with these outside agencies and convincing them that it’s a good deal to work with the city,” Collins said, noting tools like sewer, water and Tax Increment Financing districts make building more attractive to developers.
As for the staff that handles the planning and development process, Collins said the turnover rates at the city are high, with talented employees heading south to explore better-paying opportunities in Colorado. He said he’d work with Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom to try to solve the issue.
He also pointed out specific regulations, like one that says apartment buildings can only take up 60% of the plot of land. Collins said that maximum is 80% in other places, and making meaningful changes to regulations like that could really open the door.
“We need to make sure that those rules and regulations support Cheyenne’s goals and what we’re trying to do,” Collins said.