CHEYENNE – Monday, Aug. 3, is the deadline to register to vote ahead of Wyoming’s Aug. 18 primary election. Those who miss the registration deadline, however, can still register and vote on the same day – early or at the polls on Primary Election Day.
Early voting and registration is available through Aug. 17 in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Laramie County residents wishing to register now and vote at a later time may register at the county’s Voter Service Center, located in Room 1200 of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, near the Carey Avenue entrance. The VSC is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Monday, Aug. 3.
New registrants are required to bring their Wyoming driver’s license. If they do not have a Wyoming license, another government-issued photo ID, such as the Wyoming identification card, military ID, driver’s license from another state, tribal ID or U.S. passport may be used.
Until Monday, Aug. 3, Laramie County residents may also register at town clerk offices in Albin, Burns or Pine Bluffs.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said the purpose of the voter registration deadline is to give county clerks time to prepare voter lists for the coming election.
For more information on elections, call 307-633-4242 or visit the Laramie County Clerk’s election page at https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/.