CHEYENNE – With 25 days remaining for absentee voting, Laramie County has hit a new record – more than 10,000 absentee ballots have been sent to voters who have requested them.
“It’s clear that many of our voters this year are choosing to vote at home,” Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said in a news release. Lee noted that the county has 35,810 registered voters and typically sends 1,600 absentee ballots for a primary election.
Lee said more than 4,000 voters have already returned their voted ballots to the clerk’s office. The deadline by which ballots must be received by the clerk is 7 p.m. Aug. 18, the day of the election. Ballots arriving after the deadline will not be counted under Wyoming law.
To facilitate voters’ return of their ballots, the clerk’s office has installed a secure 24-7 absentee ballot drop box outside the Laramie County Governmental Complex, located on Carey Avenue between 19th and 20th streets. Absentee voters in Albin, Burns and Pine Bluffs may deposit their ballots in an absentee ballot drop box in the offices of the town clerks.
Voters can return their ballots by mail, but Lee advises they mail them by Aug. 7 in order to ensure their timely arrival in the clerk’s office.
In addition to returning their ballots on time to be counted, Lee says voters can make their ballot count by following the instructions on how to mark the ballot – use black ink, only vote for the number of candidates allowed, and sign the affidavit on the ballot envelope.
Lee encourages voters who are considering voting at home to request an absentee ballot as soon as possible to allow time for the ballot to reach the voter by mail and be returned to the clerk.
Registered voters may request an absentee ballot by calling the clerk’s election office at 307-633-4242 or emailing election@laramiecountyclerk.com. Provide the name under which you are registered to vote, your residence and mailing address, date of birth, and for the primary election, the political party listed on your voter registration.
Wyoming is one of 34 states that allow voters to request an absentee ballot without having to provide a reason or excuse for requesting one.
For more information on voting in Laramie County, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/.