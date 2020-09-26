CHEYENNE – In first week of early and absentee voting, more than 4,000 Laramie County voters, representing 11% of those registered, have already cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.
Nearly 1,800 voted in person in the county’s early voting site in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex since the start of early voting on Sept. 18.
The Laramie County Clerk’s office has mailed out a record 13,000 absentee ballots – 10,000 more than what is usually sent for a general election. Twenty percent of those absentee voters have already returned their ballots. County Clerk Debra Lee said 2,593 voters have returned their ballots, including the more than 1,800 that were delivered on Friday.
“We’ve received a staggering number of ballots this week, both in the mail and in our drop box. Voters have really gotten the message to return their ballots as soon as possible,” Lee said in a news release.
During the period of early voting, Laramie County has seen 621 new registrations, bringing the total number of registered voters to 39,087.
The last day for early voting is Monday, Nov. 2. Voting is underway the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Persons who are not yet registered to vote can also register at that time.
For information on how to request or return an absentee ballot or vote early, go online to elections.laramiecountyclerk.com or call the County Clerk Election office at 633-4242.