CHEYENNE – Laramie County voters seem to support those elected officials currently serving them at the state, county and city levels, based on Tuesday’s primary election results.

As of press time Tuesday night, only one incumbent member of the Wyoming Legislature from Laramie County was losing their primary race, all three incumbent county commissioners retained their seats, and all three Cheyenne City Council members seeking re-election appeared to advance to the general election.

