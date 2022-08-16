CHEYENNE – Laramie County voters seem to support those elected officials currently serving them at the state, county and city levels, based on Tuesday’s primary election results.
As of press time Tuesday night, only one incumbent member of the Wyoming Legislature from Laramie County was losing their primary race, all three incumbent county commissioners retained their seats, and all three Cheyenne City Council members seeking re-election appeared to advance to the general election.
Senate District 7
Rachel Bennett and JC Manalo entered the running looking to unseat incumbent Sen. Stephen Pappas, R-Cheyenne. However, it appeared Pappas would advance to face Democratic candidate Marcie Kindred in the general election on Nov. 8. With 4,081 votes tallied, Pappas led Bennett 1,848 to 1,109.
Pappas has represented House District 7 since 2015. He wants to continue to address deficits, create a healthy business environment and find stable revenue.
Bennett has spent the last 20 years as a Wyoming resident. She is pro-Second Amendment, hunting and fishing rights and transparent government, and is anti-federal overreach. Bennett said she has made efforts to address wrongdoing in the Guard.
Senate District 31
In one of the more competitive races of the Wyoming Legislature, Evie Brennan was leading challenger Janet Marschner by a margin of 1,488 to 1,070 to represent the one of the newest districts in the Wyoming Legislature.
Brennan is pro-life-pro-Second Amendment rights, is for education freedom and is a proponent of fiscal responsibility, according to her campaign site, eviebrennanforwyosenate.com.
“I will also consider not just how (each) bill will affect us today. But how it will affect the next generation,” Brennan told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I will work hard to leave a better legacy for Wyoming’s next generation.”
Marschner has worked in health care for 30 years, and says she will push back against federal mandates restricting the professional field. She is pro-business, pro-vets and military and Second Amendment stances.
House District 7
Prior to redistricting, Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, served in House District 8 since 2011. In pursuit of re-election in his new district, Nicholas was leading Republican challenger Rick Coppinger 1,260 to 1,009.
A businessman and attorney, Nicholas announced his candidacy for re-election in May. His top priorities include finding new solutions for property tax payers, balancing the state budget and conserving taxpayer dollars.
The winner will go on to face Democratic candidate Jordan Evans in the Nov. 8 general election.
House District 8
One of the more tightly contested races in this year’s primary election comes from the district encompassing northeast Laramie County. As of press time, former Republican lawmaker Dave Zwonitzer, father of Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, was leading Lily Sharpe by a margin of 988 to 825. Stephen Neal Johnson and Brian Tyrrell were coming in third and fourth, respectively.
Johnson has received endorsements from numerous GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne. He opposes expanding Medicaid, increasing real estate taxes and instituting critical race theory.
Sharpe, a Lander native, has lived in Laramie County for the past thirty years. It is her goal to provide true conservative leadership to support the states workforce while creating an economically friendly environment to encourage private businesses to expand in Wyoming.
Zwonitzer has been a businessman in Laramie County for four decades and previously represented House District 9 from 2007-2017. He considered the top issue in the state to be water, education, economic development, civility, the mineral industry and finances.
House District 9
Out of HD 9 rose a personal rivalry spurred by challenger Dean Peterson’s opposition to incumbent Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, in regard to Brown’s voting history. As of press time, Brown was leading a three-way race with 975 votes to Alan Sheldon’s 460 and Dean Petersen’s 398.
The winner will move on to face Democratic candidate Stephen Latham in the Nov. 8 general election.
Brown has held office since 2017. His priorities are to continuing to advance K-3 literacy, working to balance the state’s fiscal profile through economic diversification, broadening the tax base and lowering taxes, and decreasing regulation on businesses to encourage economic development.
Peterson decided to run after Brown sponsored a failed bill to legalize marijuana in 2021. He criticized Brown’s support of Medicaid expansion and COVID-19 vaccines, as well.
House District 10
Incumbent Rep. John Eklund, R-Cheyenne, was handily beating former Republican House District 12 Rep. Lars Lone by a margin of 1,321 to 474.
Eklund will not have a challenger in the Nov. 8 general election.
Eklund assumed office in 2011 and chairs the House Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee. Before this, he spent his life working as a rancher.
House District 10 is in the farthest east corner of the state, bordering Colorado and Nebraska. Its western border is on Road 138 outside of Cheyenne, and it meets up with House District 4 and 5 outside of Laramie County.
House District 11
Former House District 44 Rep. James Byrd and current Laramie County School District 1 Trustee Marguerite Herman were in a tight Democratic primary in House District 11. As of press time, Herman led 106 to 52. The winner will face incumbent Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, on Nov. 8.
Byrd, 68, previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that he decided to run for the seat again after some pushed for constituents to return to the Legislature. He feels there is unfinished business to address, such as the diversification of jobs in the state and the energy market.
Herman, 71, has been involved with the League of Women Voters. She advocates for issues such as health care.
“I have established my commitment to the community,” she said.
House District 11 makes up a large portion of downtown Cheyenne, from South College Drive to West Lincolnway and to the Little America Golf Course. The northern point is West Pershing Boulevard. It goes south to the border of House District 43, near Campstool Road.
House District 12
Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, was leading Republican challenger Derek Goldfuss 739 to 378 as of press time.
Styvar, 58, has held the office since 2018.
House District 12 represents a significant portion of the south side. Falling between South Greeley Highway and Interstate 25, and it follows both highways all the way to the Colorado state line. The northern point is just above Fox Farm Road, and it borders House Districts 43 and 44.
House District 42
Republican Ben Hornok, 47, was leading Linnaea Sutphin, 46, by a tally of 1,148 to 948 as of press time. The eventual winner will not have a challenger in the general election.
The current holder of the seat, Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, is not seeking re-election. He has represented the district since 2015.
House District 42 is located on the west side of I-25 and borders both Albany and Platte counties. It includes F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
House District 43
Republican incumbent Rep. Dan Zwonitzer was leading challenger Clayton “Leroy” Mills in House District 43 race, 795 to 671 as of press time. There is no Democrat in the race.
Zwonitzer, 42, has represented the southeastern district since 2005. Although he has served for nearly two decades, he previously told the WTE he’s excited to have the opportunity for the first time in eight years to be in the Legislature during a budget surplus. He said lawmakers will be able to invest money for the future, to make up for cuts undertaken in the past six years and to put funds toward infrastructure.
House District 43 falls along the east side of South Greeley Highway, and follows it to the border of Colorado. The northern point is Dell Range Boulevard and I-80 Service Road, with House Districts 12 and 10 on either side.
House District 44
As of press time, Tamara N. Trujillo was leading incumbent Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, 371 to 277, with challenger Michael Reyes receiving 235 votes. The HD 44 winner will face Democratic candidate Sara Burlingame in the general election.
Burlingame previously represented the district from 2019-2021.
Romero-Martinez assumed office in 2021. He previously told the WTE he is running for a second term because he is disappointed with the party politics he has witnessed among elected officials. He said he is not a career politician, but rather a “normal guy that wants to do my bid for my community.” He hopes to support families working paycheck to paycheck, and prove Republicans have compassion.
Trujillo cited her experience in procurement and accounting. Her background has allowed her to handle contracts, budgets and both internal and external audits. She wants to reassess how the government is spending, and tighten the proverbial belt.
“HD 44 needs help with their schools, fixed income property owners with rising taxes and sewer issues which cause flooding in some areas,” she said in a statement. “I need to get in and find the funds for our schools, but also need to push for school choice and have those taxpayer funds follow the students to the best education the parents see fit.”
House District 44 follows 15th Street into West Lincolnway, and ends on the west end near Berwick Drive. The southern portion of the district is along Bridle Bit Road and West College Drive, which goes up to Campstool Road. It borders House Districts 11, 12, 42 and 43.
House District 61
In another three-way Republican primary, Daniel Singh was leading with 511 votes to 308 for Matt Malcom and 254 for Don Odom in the newly-added House District 61. There is no Democrat in the race.
House District 61 falls to the east between Dell Range, U.S. Highway 30, East 6th Street and Grove Drive. The bordering House Districts include 9, 41 and 43.
Laramie County commissioners
Despite having four Republican challengers, it appeared the three incumbent Laramie County commissioners would retain their seats.
As of press time, Gunnar Malm, Troy Thompson, and Linda Heath were the top three vote-getters, in that order. Malm had 9,637 votes, Thompson had 9,417, while Heath had earned 7,506 votes.
Challengers were Bryce Freeman, who was coming in fourth with 5,493 votes; Brian D. Casey, who had received 4,812; Abbie Mildenberger, who had earned 4,487, and Sam Eliopoulous, who had 4,067 votes.
With no Democratic candidates having filed for the general election, barring a strong write-in campaign between now and the Nov. 8 general election, the incumbents will retain their seats in January.
Malm will serve his second term on the Board of Commissioners. He also serves as the public policy chair for the Wyoming Association of Realtors, the president of the Cheyenne Board of Realtors, and Currently in the vice chair of the Cheyenne Planning commission.
Among his priorities are ensuring sixth-penny sales tax projects are completed on schedule, and continuing a policy of fiscal conservatism that, Malm said, has allowed Laramie County to be the only local government in Wyoming that didn’t lay off workers during the pandemic.
Thompson is the current chairman of the board. He was first elected as a commissioner in 2010. Thompson is also the a member of the National Association of County Officials and serves on the executive board of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.
In a previous interview with the WTE, Thompson emphasized his love for being a county commissioner, and said that he hopes to continue his work on economic projects and following through on sixth-penny sales tax projects. His priorities are to have a conservative budget, keep a strong relationship with LEADS and the local business community on economic development, as well as help manage the residential growth.
Heath, former vice-chair of the Laramie County Republican Party, has served on the commission since 2014 and spent 27 years as a precinct committee member.
In a questionnaire published on WyomingNews.com, Heath said that she strives to “decrease regulations (where) possible within the county.” She also wants to encourage the public to become more involved in local government.
Cheyenne City Council
All three incumbents on the Cheyenne City Council seemed likely to advance to the November general election.
In the two contested primary races, incumbent Scott D. Roybal and Cameron Karajanis were leading in Ward 1, while incumbent Mark D. Rinne and Lynn A. Storey-Huylar were leading in Ward 2. Since there were only two candidates in Ward 3, both incumbent Ken A. Esquibel and Joe Shogrin will advance.
These candidates will now face one another in the Nov. 8 general election.
City Council member Scott Roybal is seeking a third term representing Ward 1. After first being elected in 1996 and serving until 2000, he ran for re-election in 2014 and as served ever since. He is currently the council president.
Cameron Karajanis will join Roybal in the Ward 1 race. He has experience serving on committees and boards within the Cheyenne Police Department, Downtown Development Authority and Cheyenne Frontier Days.
In a questionnaire published online at WyomingNews.com, Karajanis said his priorities as councilman would be to “continue Cheyenne’s path forward while continuing to work with current city council members.” Of the utmost importance to him as are community members feel safe cared for and engaged.
Dr. Mark Rinne is the longest tenured member of the City Council, having served six terms representing Ward 2 and as council president nine times. He is a local dentist.
His Ward 2 challenger, Lynn Storey-Huylar, is a lifetime resident of Cheyenne, and wants to continue to be a part of the city’s development on the level of local government. She previously served on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees for eight years, and was a chair member for two of those years.
Ward 3 incumbent candidate Esquibel previously served in the 41st district of the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2007-17. He was elected to City Council in November 2018 and will maintain his position with the conclusion of this election cycle.
Joe Shogrin relocated to Cheyenne in 2010 and has since run for City Council twice before. Before entering local government, he worked as a high voltage lineman, and now works as a real estate agent.