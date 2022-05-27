CHEYENNE – To an event-goer, if all goes well on Saturday, speeches by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans will be the focus of an event that thousands are expected to attend.
A long list of Trump allies was disclosed on Thursday as being scheduled to give remarks.
The hope is that logistics will run smoothly, partly because of all of the preparation for the gathering at Casper's municipally owned events center. Some prep has been going on for months, officials told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by phone about 24 hours before the 4 p.m. scheduled start.
The former president will stump for Harriet Hageman, who Trump has endorsed to replace Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as the sole representative from the state in the U.S. House of Representatives. On Thursday, both candidates officially filed to become candidates. Cheney voted to impeach Trump, which Hageman has criticized Cheney for doing.
In Casper, emergency managers in Natrona County have been planning for quite some time, perhaps months, said a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. These officials "have had some plans in place … should they need to spring into action," said public information officer Kiera Grogan from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from her own department will be patrolling in their typical geographic areas during the event, she noted.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol will be sending some additional help to Casper, its spokesperson said. "We have brought in a couple more" troopers to the area, said Sgt. Jeremy Beck, "to help cover calls or deal with traffic issues." One area of focus will likely be Interstate 25, which has an exit onto Events Drive near the Ford Wyoming Center, which is hosting the event.
The Casper Police Department "will have a significant amount of officers working tomorrow," including at the Ford Center, said public information officer Rebekah Ladd. The department's officers will be helping with event-related traffic and security, she said. Additionally, "we have appropriate staffing levels to respond for any calls for service."
Attendance
Some reports have put possible attendance at 20,000 people. A CPD online post says to expect "thousands of visitors for the Save America Rally." Spokespeople for the entities involved in organizing the event did not immediately provide crowd-size forecasts.
One way to measure people's interest is by social media. The Casper Police Department's post Wednesday on its Facebook page, which simply contained a map of the event site, garnered much more interaction from users of the social media platform than many CPD posts. By midday Friday, it had more than 100 comments, an even larger number of reactions via emoji and a few dozen shares.
Save America supports Trump and helped to organize Saturday's gathering at the Ford Center. The venue describes itself as being a "multi-purpose facility, built high on a hill" and having an arena with "a horseshoe-shaped seating bowl with 8,000 seats."
For attendees who find the site's 3,000 parking spots full, they can go to overflow lots and other spaces, said Ford Center General Manager Brad Murphy. Event-goers can park down the hill from the site at Crossroads Park, which can be identified by its playing fields, he added. The center's address is 1 Events Drive, and there are several official maps online.
People who want to hear Trump and others speak, and who can't fit into the arena, can experience the event from the Ford Center's parking lots, officials said. "Easily," the lots can hold 10,000, Murphy noted.
Murphy estimated that there were already "at least a hundred" portable toilets deployed.
"There’s already food trucks set up" outside the arena, said Murphy, who works for Spectra, the company that operates the building. "There are food trucks that travel with the Trump rallies across the country."
As for the speakers, in addition to Hageman, several Wyoming political figures will address the audience. They include Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne; and state lawmakers Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle; Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett; and Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette.
Members of Congress also are scheduled to speak. They include Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will appear by video.