CHEYENNE – Though Election Day isn’t until Tuesday, nearly 60% of the registered voters in Laramie County have already cast their ballots in an election that features many competitive races at both the federal and local levels.
About 24,400 of the county’s 42,893 registers voters had already cast their ballots through early or absentee voting as of Friday afternoon, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee.
Residents can still register to vote on Election Day, and like during the primary in August, several protections will be in place for voters wishing to cast their ballots in person Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, though Laramie County’s mask mandate is set to take effect Monday, face coverings will not be required at the county’s polling locations, though they will be available upon request from poll workers.
Hand sanitizer also will be available for those who come to the polls.
In Laramie County, Lee’s office has been focused on overstaffing to safeguard against any workers contracting COVID-19 before Election Day. Lee said Friday that a few election judges have been quarantined due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
“It’s not a large number at this point, thankfully, but we are keeping an eye on that and seeing where we may need to perhaps reallocate people if a center is running a little short to bolster their numbers,” Lee said.
The Laramie County office had already done an added round of training for some new election judges earlier in October, so they’ll be ready, as needed, she said.
Staffing levels at local polls also gained a boost from action at the state, as Gov. Mark Gordon granted administrative leave to state employees who volunteer at the polls on Election Day. During a news conference Oct. 21, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan thanked the governor and state employees for helping the process run smoothly.
“They really stepped up to the plate – not only state employees, but also folks in the local communities who we heard from after the primaries ... they certainly answered the call,” Buchanan said. “So I’m pleased to say that no county is down poll workers, and we have more polling stations open in the general than we did in the primary.”
Lee also credited the state for the move.
“That provided a safety net for us, so we are using a number of state employees, not only on Election Day, but also to help with our absentee counting process,” she added.
County clerks and their staff were able to begin counting absentee ballots late last week, and Lee was confident that Wyoming would have its results on election night, largely due to how the state’s laws work.
“The absentee ballot has to physically be in the clerk’s hands not later than 7 p.m. on Election Day,” Lee said. “Unlike many other states, we don’t have that issue where ballots are arriving after Election Day, and you can’t proceed with counting until that’s done.”
Both parties express confidence
In Wyoming, which gave President Donald Trump his largest margin of victory of any state in 2016, Republican officials were optimistic in that margin growing even wider this year. Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne said Friday that he believes Trump will get 80% of the vote in Wyoming, which would be up about 12 percentage points from the 2016 results.
“This administration supports what Wyoming does and needs, and that’s energy, pro-business, low taxes, and I think that’s where we’re going to see the response from the electorate in Wyoming,” Eathorne said.
Conversely, Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto saw Trump as potentially causing some Wyomingites to not vote as usual.
“I’m not under any illusion that Wyoming will go for Biden, but I know that there are enough voters that are dissatisfied with him on both sides of the aisle that we will see a swing toward Democrats in 2020,” Barbuto said.
Beyond the implications of the presidential race, the races for seats in the Wyoming Legislature are perhaps even more important. Across the state, 29 of the 90 legislative seats will be decided in Tuesday’s election, and about a quarter of those races are in Laramie County.
GOP officials have taken notice of those local races, most of which feature incumbent Republicans against Democratic challengers.
“On the last days of the election, we’re looking to see which races might be closest that need priority attention,” Eathorne said. “The money’s already been spent, but we can focus media activity toward those races.”
The race in Senate District 6 between incumbent conservative Anthony Bouchard and Democratic challenger Britney Wallesch was the main one that Eathorne mentioned as an example, though there are other races, such as in House Districts 8 and 11, that could be competitive.
Barbuto said the Democrats had several candidates in Laramie County “that we believe are going to make it across the finish line on Tuesday,” adding they remained concentrated on getting out the vote.
Higher turnout Tuesday expected
Both party chairs were confident in there being a higher voter turnout this year than during normal presidential elections. Eathorne said a “silent majority” would turn out for the Republican slate.
“I believe the shy Trump voters that we’re not hearing from are going to be on an increase,” he added.
Barbuto, meanwhile, noted the Democratic caucus, which Biden won, had a record voter turnout this year – more than double its participation in 2016. He said it was evidence of both the party’s improved voter outreach and residents’ renewed motivation to vote.
Working from ground zero of the polling operations in Laramie County, Lee was also fairly certain that the high voting numbers from the early and absentee period would carry over into Tuesday.
“There are a number of people who only vote on presidential years,” Lee said. “This year, with all the attention paid to this election, it will no doubt drive turnout.”