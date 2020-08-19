CHEYENNE – The results that rolled in Tuesday night from the primary election weren't what Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr was expecting.
Having focused more on the city's coronavirus response than her reelection campaign, Orr said she found herself with the lowest amount of votes of the three mayoral candidates, therefore failing to advance to the general election.
Come November, residents will elect either Patrick Collins or Rick Coppinger to Cheyenne's highest office. Regardless of the outcome, Orr said she's proud to have served as the first female mayor of Wyoming's capital city.
"I'm very humbled that I'll always be known as the first. And so for those fourth graders out there that have to memorize local and statewide history, fortunately I'll have a really easy last name to spell," Orr said. "But in all seriousness, it's been a real honor."
During the last four years, Orr has focused on fighting the blight, increasing transparency and changing the culture of economic development at city hall.
Cheyenne residents are now able to livestream City Council meetings on Facebook and view narrative monthly budget reports on the city's website. The city saw savings from the creation of the Compliance Division, which addresses nuisance or blighted properties, as well as increased economic development spurred by the creation of the Chief Economic Development Officer position.
Orr has stood by her administration's accomplishments while recognizing some blunders, like the misspending of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayor's Challenge grant. Overall, she said outside factors affected her efforts on the campaign trail ahead of the primary.
"I certainly could have campaigned harder, but I was pretty preoccupied with the pandemic, our city employees and city services, and getting our community back on some kind of economic footing. While others were out campaigning and asking for donations, I, quite honestly, had a really hard time asking for donations for a personal campaign," Orr said, noting that her fundraising efforts in the past months focused on COVID-19 relief.
The final unofficial results from Tuesday's mayoral primary were 8,489 votes for Collins, 2,981 for Coppinger and 2,676 for Orr. There were 83 write-in votes. (Note: Totals were changed Wednesday morning after it the Laramie County Clerk's office discovered a voting machine at Storey Gym had failed to close properly Tuesday night.)
When she was elected in 2016, Orr said many voters thought her campaign was a breath of fresh air from "the Good Old Boys Club." Regardless of which candidate is selected, Orr said she hopes they continue carrying the mayor's office forward, rather than reverting to the old status quo.
The new mayor will take the reins in January 2021, so Orr said ensuring the transition is smooth and efficient is one of her top priorities.
"We'll be telling the department directors that they need to have a plan on the page to present to whichever candidate comes forward in November, as far as what their department's goals and missions are for their strategic plan," Orr said.
Once the candidate is elected in November, Orr said he'll be welcome to attend meetings with the directors to see what they're working on and to get a better feel for the directors' plans for the future.
While Orr noted the new mayor might see a different path forward, she said, "We want to make this a smooth transition for whomever is elected."
As she reflected on the last four years in office, Orr voiced her appreciation for the extensive community support she's experienced while in office. She said she'll always carry the community's generosity with her, and said she feels incredibly proud of the improvements they've made.
"I woke up in the middle of the night, and my thought was: I went into this job really only wanting to make my community better than I found it – not that it was a bad community; I just wanted to make it better – and I truly believe that I have," Orr said. "We have so much development going on; we've come together so much through COVID. And I smiled and felt a sense of peace and went back to sleep. I'm really looking forward to this next chapter in my life."