CHEYENNE – As of early May, two precincts in Laramie County had only one registered voter in them.
While numbers may change before the primary election on Aug. 16, the anomaly is an on-the-ground representation of challenges facing election officials in Wyoming. It also is a situation that isn’t unique to the county in which the state Capitol sits.
“You take a census block, and there are 35 people in it, but that includes children up to adults. It is possible that you may have one, two or three voters in there, and the rest of the people that are part of that census block are not voters,” explained Mary Lankford with the County Clerks’ Association of Wyoming.
During the post-2020 census redistricting process in the most recent legislative session, lawmakers spent hours discussing “split ballots,” where a precinct boundary is split by redistricting lines, creating the need for a second ballot for that area. While a precinct with one registered voter in it is not the same as a split ballot, it does call into question that voter’s right to confidentiality.
“It has to do with the protection of that voter’s secret ballot. You generate one voter in an area, and you know how he has voted when you tally votes. It is a big deal when you only have a few people in a district,” Lankford said.
Precincts are determined every two years based on previous voter data, and must be approved by Wyoming’s county commissioners, Lankford said. On May 4, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners approved a list of 40 precincts, two with only one registered voter — Republicans, in both cases — in them.
According to Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, who served as the co-chair of the House Corporations Committee that was first tasked with the redistricting process last year, both areas are considered “islands.” The first is an annexed city subdivision within the city of Cheyenne, but is bordered on all sides by Laramie County. Census data showed 36 people living in a residential area known as Swan Ranch by the Flying J, an otherwise industrial area.
“Apparently only one is a registered voter,” Zwonitzer said.
The other area, a patch of county land surrounded by the city, is home to car dealerships and three motels.
“That is a county island on Westland Road where car dealerships are, along with three motels. According to the census, nobody lived there,” Zwonitzer said.
Tricky work
When drawing precinct lines, officials are tasked with creating contiguous districts that make sense. Doing so with city property surrounded by the county, and vice versa, can be difficult.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said that throughout the redistricting process, her office reached out to the Laramie County delegation to ensure incidences of split ballots and precincts with very few voters were minimized. She also echoed Lankford, saying that often officials don’t know the demographics within any given area.
“In a way, it is as though you are operating a bit in the dark. We do our best to plan it out, but sometimes there are surprises that we have to address going forward,” Lee said. “And these numbers could change. Those allocations are made at a particular point in time, so it is fluid.”
Zwonitzer said a precinct with only one voter in it is problematic, but that overall, Laramie County made progress eliminating similar issues this year. A big factor, he said, was in reducing precincts from over 60 in 2020 to 40 this year, thereby increasing population in most precincts.
“I thought we actually accomplished a lot for my county, to get (precinct numbers) down like that,” he said. “But statewide, if you are in Bighorn County, with so many special districts, and especially districts that are losing population, I think over the next 10 years, as people move out of rural areas, some of those precincts will get down to one family.”
Effective annexation procedures that don’t leave city areas surrounded on all sides by county property could help minimize similar issues, and close work between lawmakers and county clerks during a redistricting process is crucial, Zwonitzer said.
“This really highlights how closely the Legislature needs to work with every individual county clerk and their cities to understand the complexity when it comes to drawing these lines,” he said.
Late changes
Lankford and Zwonitzer both referred to late-in-the-game proposed changes to the statewide redistricting plan, which was finalized just before a midnight deadline on the last day of the 2022 legislative session. Gov. Mark Gordon did not sign the plan, and instead allowed it to become law without his signature.
“We saw how things got so crazy, and changed so fast, and didn’t really allow that review toward the end of the session,” Lankford said. “It was 7 p.m. on (the last) Friday night (of the session). The clerks had the opportunity to look at a lot of stuff, but it got wild there at the end, and I am sure that there were things that happened that people did not get to look at.”
Marguerite Herman, legislative lobbyist for League of Women Voters in Wyoming, noticed the same issue.
“I sat through the redistricting process, and saw the soul searching and attempts to avoid awkward or really bad situations. This was one that came up repeatedly,” Herman said. “The whole thing is about a secret ballot, with only one person, when the results come in, there is no secret.”
The Cheyenne League of Women Voters approved a resolution after the session that their organization would advocate for the use of a citizens commission during future redistricting processes, Herman said. The state Constitution requires that Wyoming be redistricted after each decennial census by the Legislature, and constitutional change is difficult, she said.
Nonetheless, the LWV is advocating that next time, lawmakers start with an independent commission “free of self-interest, using expert and professional services of the Legislative Service Office and Wyoming County Clerks Association and considering input from the public and elected officials,” according to the resolution.
Ten years ago, county clerks sat down and hashed out practical lines that followed the numbers, and did not follow partisan interest, Herman said. While the Legislature adjusted some lines in 2012, there seemed to be less “self-interest” that time around, she said.
“This year, it started out with a kind of ‘my way or the highway’ mentality,” Herman said.
While an independent commission may not solve the issue of rural areas with low-population precincts, it could lend the entire process more credibility, she said, and could be done in such a way that lawmakers even had final say.
“What the (League of Women Voters) resolution suggests is starting out with a version written by an independent commission,” Herman said. “At least that way, you have an independent commission taking that first draft, drawing the lines without fear or favor. They would deliver that to the Legislature, so they are going in and adjusting something that has legitimacy to start with.
“They would be dealing with a format that had a lot of credibility, expertise and no self-interest. It would be a document with integrity,” Herman said. “I think that would have avoided some of those meetings where they went through like 10 plans in the course of 24 hours.”